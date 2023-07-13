Parenting is just as difficult for Patrick Mahomes as it is for any other person. The two-time Super Bowl winner confessed to the challenges he faces as a father of two.

The star quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs gave an exclusive interview to E! News' Francesca Amiker, where he talked about how he manages his time at home after coming from a hard day of training.

As the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, acknowledged, he is always prepared for challenges both on and off the football field. Together with his wife, Brittany Mahomes, they share two children, Sterling (2 years old) and Bronze (7 months old).

"I think the most challenging thing for me is sometimes you have those long days of football where you're really tired and you walk in the house and you want to just lay on the couch and go to sleep pretty much. But then you get you come home and your daughter or your son's ready to go. They're ready to play."

Sterling is the most active kid and loves to play with her father.

"Just coming home and having to get that energy back up and put on that smile on your face and be a dad, I mean it's a full-time job. But the most rewarding are those moments as well, so it is a challenge of bringing that energy home at the same time."

Hence, Mahomes tries his best to come home to his children and spend quality time with them.

Brittany loves having Patrick Mahomes around

The couple recently made a red carpet appearance at the 2023 ESPY Awards. They dressed themselves in some of the most luxurious designer brands. Patrick Mahomes shone in a Hugo Boss suit, while his wife stunned in a black Versace gown.

The Mahomes gushed about how amazing it was to spend the offseason with each other and with their children. Brittany said that she loved having her husband around and helping her with things at home.

“Just having him be able to help me with things around the house,” she raved. “He’s the best coach and dad.

The star QB won the Best Male Athlete award this year, and previously he took home the trophy for the Best NFL Player in 2019. The Kansas City Chiefs were also nominated for the Best Team.

