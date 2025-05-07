Patrick Mahomes drops 1-word reaction on Tyrese Haliburton's sensational game-winner vs. Cavs in NBA playoffs

Patrick Mahomes is currently enjoying his time away from football, attending parties and watching other sports. On Tuesday, he could only stare in awe as Tyrese Haliburton almost single-handedly gave the Indiana Pacers a 2-0 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The star combo guard, who finished with 19 points, rebounded his own missed free throw, then sank a three-pointer for the 120-119 win after being down 81-98 at one point. And the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback could only marvel at the sequence, writing just one word on social media:

"(Two cry-laughing emojis) wow!!"

The Pacers were led by center Myles Turner and forward Aaron Nesmith, who scored 23 points each. Andrew Nembhard and Pascal Siakam combined for 25, while Benedict Mathurin also had 19 off the bench.

For the Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell exploded for 48 points, while Jarrett Allen and Max Strus combined for 45. However, Sam Merrill was the only other player to reach double-figure points with 14 off the bench.

Patrick Mahomes' half-brother attends Chiefs' rookie minicamp

While Patrick Mahomes has been busy relaxing both at and away from home, one of his kin is looking to join him on his team's roster.

Over the weekend, his half-brother Graham Walker was identified as one of 87 players who participated in the Chiefs' rookie camp. He began his college career at Brown, where he caught 127 passes for 1,496 yards and fifteen touchdowns across three seasons of play and was a multiple-time All-Ivy League selection.

Speaking to Fox's Kansas City affiliate WDAF-TV in January 2024, his father Pat Sr. said of his prospects in the NFL:

“He definitely is a Mahomes. His stepdad did a great job with him, his mom did a great job with him. (Patrick)’s supportive, as he always is. Hopefully in this offseason Patrick will get a chance to throw the ball to him, run routes, as Patrick always has his receivers come down.”

Nearly five months after that interview, Walker transferred to Rice, eventually switching to tight end. In twelve games, he caught 24 catches for 252 yards. He declared for the draft this past January and, in an exclusive interview for the Vermont-based newspaper Seven Days some days before the event, recalled Mahomes' advocacy for him:

"I know Patrick has been watching the games, and he's reached out and said the good things that I've been doing. When someone who's accomplished so much can say you're doing well, it really feels good."

He would go undrafted, but eventually receive an invitation to the Chiefs' rookie camp.

