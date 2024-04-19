Patrick Mahomes eyes Tom Brady-Peyton Manning blueprint to continue playing at a 'high level'

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes took the NFL by storm after bagging three Super Bowl titles in his first six seasons; a feat many quarterbacks can only dream of. The 28-year-old is arguably the best quarterback in the league today and is part of a well-oiled machine in the Chiefs to carry his legacy in the future.

A quick look at his numbers will place Mahomes ahead of seasoned quarterbacks such as Aaron Rodgers and Peyton Manning, who played a pivotal role in enhancing the quarterback position through the years.

Mahomes' consecutive Super Bowl victories even prompted NFL fans and analysts alike to wonder if the versatile quarterback can eclipse Tom Brady’s record eight Super Bowl rings in the coming seasons. Mahomes’ playing style and attributes are quite different than Brady’s, but that hasn’t stopped the comparisons on social media.

Where does Patrick Mahomes rank in the NFL G.O.A.T conversation?

Despite being talked about as one of the best quarterbacks the NFL has seen so far, Mahomes doesn’t think he qualifies in the G.O.A.T quarterback debate for now.

In a recent interview with Sean Gregory of TIME, Chiefs star Mahomes said he's nowhere near the greatest player of all time yet. The three-time Super Bowl champion conceded that it's difficult to consistently perform at the top level season after season in an ever-evolving league.

“You have to build a consistency of a career. You see that in any sport. I’ve had a great run. I think I’ve done a great job so far. But it’s hard to take away from what Tom did for so long, what Peyton Manning did, or Aaron Rodgers. There are so many guys, they were at such a high level for such a long time.

"In order to be in that conversation, you have to do that on a year-to-year basis. You can’t take it for granted that you did it the year before.”

Mahomes isn't that far away though. All signs indicate he could claim a few more Super Bowl rings and MVP awards under an elite head coach like Andy Reid and a strong offense.

The Chiefs added former Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown on a one-year deal worth up to $11 million to finally give Mahomes another downfield option in the Chiefs passing attack.

