‘He’s got the crazy brother to deal with’: Patrick Mahomes’ family’s latest controversy sees 3x Super Bowl champion pick sides

Patrick Mahomes has overcome a great deal on the field to become one of the best quarterbacks of his generation. However, the two-time NFL MVP is dealing with issues off the field, specifically with his family. They have found themselves in the headlines just as much as he has.

On his "Stinkin' Truth" podcast, former NFL offensive lineman and three-time Super Bowl winner Mark Schlereth addressed Mahomes' situation. Schlereth said that some sympathize with the quarterback due to his family:

“There's almost this sympathy factor with Mahomes. Because he's got the 'crazy brother,' you got to deal with that. And he deals with it with grace, and he seems to be OK. And, you know, some people would say he's got a really 'annoying wife,' I'm not one of those people. But you know, there are people that say that, so he can be almost a sympathetic figure."

The Kansas City Chiefs star is set to make his fourth appearance in the Super Bowl. He would be the sixth quarterback in NFL history with three Lombardi Trophies should he and the Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Vegas on Feb. 11.

Patrick Mahomes is the oldest child of Randi Martin and Pat Mahomes Sr., with younger brother Jackson. He is married to his high school sweetheart Brittany Matthews, and the couple has two children: daughter Sterling and son Patrick Lavon Mahomes III.

Listing every controversy involving Patrick Mahomes' family over the last three years

January 2021: Patrick Mahomes' mom, Randi Martin, referred to then-Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson as “evil” on Twitter (now X) after Wilson tackled her son.

“#51 evil NEVER WINS!!! Love my Chiefs

October 2021: Brittany Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes' wife, took to Twitter to complain about refs during the Chiefs SNF game against the Buffalo Bills:

September 2021: Jackson Mahomes tossed a bottle of water on a Baltimore Ravens fan after the team defeated the Chiefs.

October 2021: Jackson posted a TikTok video dancing on the late Washington safety Sean Taylor’s jersey number, which was painted on the field for a retirement ceremony.

December 2021: Local Kansas City establishment SoT called out Jackson for his comments on the bar not being accommodating to him and his guests. They responded in part with this:

"We are sorry that we set boundaries that you tried to ignore. Often times people with un-earned status and a sense of entitlement think they are above the rules and will lash out at the employee enforcing them.

"We are sorry we could not seat your very large group. As you probably saw, our bar is very small."

January 2022: Brittany was seen dousing fans with champagne at Arrowhead Stadium after the Chiefs defeated the Bills in a playoff game.

February 2022: Patrick Mahomes and Brittany responded to X users after criticizing a video at the Texas Tech vs. Baylor basketball game.

January 2023: The wife of Patrick Maahomes posted on X when the Chiefs eliminated the Cincinnati Bengals from the playoffs:

The quarterback's dad, Patrick Mahomes Sr., said he was smoking a pack named after Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow following that game.

February 2023: Jackson accidentally crashed one of his older brother's Super Bowl postgame interviews.

March 2023: Jackson is under investigation for allegedly assaulting a restaurant owner, Aspen Vaughn, and a waiter at a Kansas City establishment the month before.

May 2023: Jackson was taken into police custody on three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of misdemeanor battery charges.

January 2024: Mahomes Sr. commented in an interview that he didn't want to share a suite with Taylor Swift at the AFC championship game. Swift is the girlfriend of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

February 2024: Pat Mahomes Sr. was arrested by police on suspicion of DWI.

Brittany Mahomes 2022 controversy (drink throwing)

Following the Chiefs' win over the Bills in the divisional round of the 2021 playoffs, Brittany celebrated with some champagne. She decided to share the drink with the crowd, causing controversy in the process.

Many critics felt it was irresponsible since children were attending that game. Last July, Brittany expressed regret over the incident, saying she doesn't have to share every moment of her life.

Jackson Mahomes' 2023 controversy (alleged sexual assault)

According to the Kansas City Star and a redacted police report, Jackson allegedly grabbed Aspen Vaughn by the throat and forced her head back, kissing her with his tongue in her mouth. This was done three times without her permission, and then she was told not to tell anyone, per both sources.

Patrick Mahomes' younger brother was later arrested for three counts of aggravated sexual battery, but the charges were dropped last month by prosecutors. This was because Vaughn reportedly didn't want to cooperate.

Pat Mahomes Sr. latest DUI

The former MLB pitcher was arrested in Tyler, Texas, on Saturday night for a felony DWI. This arrest marked the third time or more time he'd been taken into custody for driving while intoxicated. When pulled over, Mahomes Sr. reportedly had an open can of beer in his vehicle. It made the criminal offense a felony as opposed to a misdemeanor.

Patrick Mahomes' father was held on a $10,000 bond and will be at the Super Bowl to watch his son, but cannot get drunk in the VIP box.