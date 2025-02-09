Patrick Mahomes' family shares adorable throwback with dad Pat Sr, sister Zoe before Super Bowl LIX

On Sunday, as the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for Super Bowl LIX, Patrick Mahomes' step-sister, Zoe Mahomes, shared an adorable Instagram post. The post featured photos of Zoe with her father, Pat Mahomes Sr., sporting Patrick's jerseys from 2018 and this season.

"Some things don't change no matter how old," Zoe captioned the post.

Zoe is a soccer player and plays for Sting 14G Pre-ECNL Flynn. She missed three games this weekend as she traveled to New Orleans to cheer for the Chiefs. Her team had games against Challenge SC, FCD Haylock and Sting Austin in the Beacon Park Friendlies tournament.

Speaking to TMZ Sports in New Orleans on Sunday, Pat Sr. shared his advice for his son heading into Sunday's game.

"Players make plays," he said.

Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl weekend

Kansas City Chiefs Media Availability & Practice - Source: Getty

Randi Martin, Patrick's mother, told Page Six she'll manage "grandma duty" during the game. She'll watch from the family suite while caring for Patrick's children: Sterling, Bronze and Golden.

Patrick Mahomes pursues NFL history in New Orleans. The Chiefs could become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls. They face the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII, which Kansas City won 38-35.

The matchup itself brims with storylines. Eagles running back Saquon Barkley needs just 30 yards to break the record for rushing yards in a season, including playoffs. Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts seeks redemption after the narrow loss two years ago.

The Chiefs reached this moment after a 32-29 AFC championship victory over Buffalo. Mahomes completed 18 of 26 passes for 245 yards and three total touchdowns.

Now, in his fifth Super Bowl appearance, he chases a fourth championship ring at Caesars Superdome.

