“He proved a lot of people wrong”- Patrick Mahomes gives honest take on Jalen Hurts' massive $255M contract extension

Patrick Mahomes has nothing but good words for his Super Bowl foe, Jalen Hurts.

Hurts recently signed a five-year extension worth $255 million with the Philadelphia Eagles. He will earn $51 million annually, the highest such amount in NFL history - higher than even Aaron Rodgers' $50 million per annum. (Mahomes still has the largest contract by total value - half a billion dollars, the first in professional sports.)

Mahomes did not hesitate to congratulate Hurts via online video (h/t James Palmer):

"Congrats to him. He deserves it. He's someone that plays the position the right way. He goes about his business the right way. That's why they were in the Super Bowl and he played a great game in the Super Bowl. He proved a lot of people wrong that were still doubting him."

Given how he has been playing over the last two years, Hurts definitely deserves his new contract.

Can Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles return to the Super Bowl in 2023?

Center Jason Kelce will remain a vital piece longside Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts is not the only piece returning for the Eagles. Center Jason Kelce and running back Boston Scott have re-signed with the team to bolster the offense, which already has wideouts AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith and veteran tight end Dallas Goedert. Over on the defensive side, veteran linemen Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox and cornerback James Bradberry have also re-signed.

The Eagles have lost a few key players, though, including rushing leader Miles Sanders, linebacker TJ Edwards, defensive tackles Javon Hargrave and Ndamukong Suh. and interceptions co-leader CJ Gardner-Johnson. However, they have also added Marcus Mariota to provide depth behind Hurts and running back Rashaad Penny to complement Scott.

Other key pieces still with the Eagles are Pro Bowl offensive linemen Lane Johnson and Larry Dickerson, cornerback Darius Slay, linebacker Haason Reddick, and kicker Jake Elliott. It will be interesting to see if this revamped team makes another title run.

