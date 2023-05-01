Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared his thoughts on Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry and his unbelievable performance in Game 7 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs against the Sacramento Kings.

With the series tied at 3-3, it was all on the line for both teams in a true win or go home game and it was the Warriors, led by Curry, who secured a 120-100 win over the Sacramento Kings.

Curry was once again the star of the show as he scored an incredible 50 points (next best was Andrew Wiggins with 17) to break the hearts of Kings fans and Mahomes loved what he saw from Curry.

"Go crazy then! @StephenCurry30."💪🏽💪🏽

The win over the Kings sees Curry's Warriors set up a date with LeBron James and the LA Lakers in the Western Conference semi-finals.

Golden State Warriors @warriors "This is a Game 7 I will forever remember as the Steph Curry game." - Klay "This is a Game 7 I will forever remember as the Steph Curry game." - Klay https://t.co/dmbDR6qaYK

With Curry in blistering form for the Warriors coming off a 50-point game, the Lakers will need to be on their best game to get the series off to a good start.

Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs looking for back-to-back Lombardi trophies

Super Bowl LVII - Winning Head Coach and MVP Press Conference

The Chiefs are coming off yet another Super Bowl win under the guidance of Patrick Mahomes (his second ring) and the organization will look to make it to the NFL's penultimate game yet again in 2023.

With the NFC largely owned by the Eagles and the Cowboys, the AFC has some serious big hitters. The Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver (with Sean Payton), Los Angeles Chargers, the Baltimore Ravens, the New York Jets (with Aaron Rodgers) and the Miami Dolphins all have Super Bowl ambitions.

Getting back to the Super Bowl promises to be a tough task for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, but they have a roster capable of doing it. The AFC West is likely to be one of the tougher divisions with the Las Vegas Raiders adding Jimmy Garoppolo and Sean Payton in Denver to guide Russell Wilson.

While the Chiefs are now the hunted, Mahomes and his offense will go about their work and will no doubt be ready for yet another deep playoff run.

Another Super Bowl win? It is a distinct possibility.

