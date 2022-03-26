×
Patrick Mahomes has brilliant reaction to Tyreek Hill replacement

Patrick Mahomes at Baylor v Texas Tech
Robert Gullo
ANALYST
Modified Mar 26, 2022 01:48 AM IST
News

The 2022-2023 NFL season will be the first time in his career that Patrick Mahomes won't be throwing the ball to wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

The Kansas City Chiefs traded star receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2022 first-round pick (No. 29), a second-round pick (No. 50), and a fourth-round pick, as well as fourth- and sixth-round picks in the 2023 draft.

The Chiefs signed a replacement to fill Hill's spot days after the trade. The Chiefs signed former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a three-year $30 million deal worth $36 million. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes seems excited about the new addition to the Chiefs receiving core.

Mahomes quote tweeted Adam Schefter's tweet about the Chiefs signing Valdes-Scantling, writing:

"Let's get it! #ChiefsKingdom"
Lets get it! #ChiefsKingdom twitter.com/adamschefter/s…

Valdes-Scantling was drafted in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL draft. He's played all four years of his career in Green Bay and has been one of Aaron Rodgers' feature targets the last few years.

Valdes-Scantling has recorded 123 receptions, 2,153 yards, and 13 touchdowns in four seasons. Last season was the first time in his career where he didn't play an entire season. He racked up 26 receptions for 430 yards and three touchdowns last season in the 11 games he played.

Patrick Mahomes will have another new weapon as Chiefs signed JuJu Smith-Schuster this off-season

Pittsburgh Steelers v Jacksonville Jaguars
Marquez Valdes-Scantling wasn't the only wide receiver the Chiefs signed this off-season. Kansas City inked JuJu Smith-Schuster to a one-year, $10.75 million deal.

Reports from ESPN and NFLN: JuJu Smith-Schuster signs a one-year, $10.75M deal with the Chiefs.The truth: It's a one-year, $3.25M deal with a whopping $7.5M in incentives. wp.me/pbBqYq-cetj

The former Steeler was signed before the Chiefs traded away Hill to the Dolphins but will now be the featured receiver in their offense.

Smith-Schuster has had a solid career so far during his time in Pittsburgh. In his second season in the league, he put up 1,426 receiving yards, 111 receptions, and seven touchdowns.

In his five seasons with the Steelers, his career numbers are 323 receptions, 3,855 receiving yards, and 26 touchdowns.

Last season was Smith-Schuster's most unproductive season. He played in five regular-season games as he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 5 against the Broncos.

He returned in the post-season, where the Steelers played the Kansas City Chiefs in the first round. The Steelers lost in blowout fashion, 42-21.

Smith-Schuster and Valdes-Scantling will now help the Chiefs win games this season as the team's premier receivers.

Edited by Piyush Bisht
