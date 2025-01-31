Patrick Mahomes makes feelings clear as Chiefs gear up for Super Bowl 2025 

Patrick Mahomes is feeling extremely confident in his team ahead of Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9.

Speaking to ESPN today, Mahomes heaped praise on the entire Kansas City Chiefs team; from offense, to defense and even special teams. The veteran signal-caller lauded his teammates for stepping up and making big plays in the most critical moments. He's hoping they can do it one more time this season when it counts the most.

"This team's been special because it's been everybody, If you look at our entire season, it's like someone makes a big play at the biggest moment to go out there and win a football game, if that's offense, defense or special teams," Mahomes said via ESPN.com.

"The fact that it's been everybody, it's not just offense, it's not just defense, it's everybody on the entire team, it is something I'll remember this season by and hopefully we can do it the right way and get this final win," he added.

Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs just one win away from history

Mahomes certainly has a point. There is no shortage of playmakers on this Chiefs roster. Names such as Xavier Worthy, Travis Kelce and Mahomes himself are all capable of breaking a game wide open. If Kansas City can show up to New Orleans and beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl once again, they'll become the first team in NFL history to have won three in a row.

To do that, however, they'll need to get past Jalen Hurts and the Eagles, who have had a tremendous season in their own right. The Eagles' offense is flanked by offseason acquisition Saquon Barkley, who has been dominant on the ground all season.

Barkley's 2024 campaign has seen him rush for over 2,000 yards on the ground, which has been enough to land him in the mix for this year's NFL MVP. The veteran rusher was already a dominant force with his former team, the New York Giants. But now, paired with Philadelphia's smothering offensive line, and quarterback Jalen Hurts, Barkley has flourished in his new green uniform.

Hurts and the Eagles are equally as motivated as the Chiefs, as they seek to avenge their 2023 Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs this time around. If they're successful, it will be the first Super Bowl ring for the likes of Hurts and Barkley.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will go head-to-head in Super Bowl LIX from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, Feb. 9.

