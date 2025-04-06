Patrick Mahomes, Micah Parsons stunned over Cooper Flag and Duke's choke job vs. Houston in NCAA Final Four

Patrick Mahomes and Micah Parsons are both, in one way or another, Texans. One played his collegiate football for Texas Tech in the northwesterly city of Lubbock, while the other is the Dallas Cowboys' monstrously dominant pass rusher, who has had double-digit sacks in his first four NFL seasons.

On Saturday, they were witnesses to the University of Houston's 70-67 stunning upset of Duke in the NCAA Final Four after trailing for virtually the entire night, including by 14 with over eight minutes left.

However, they foucsed on commiserating with Blue Devils star guard/forward Cooper Flagg, who contributed to the defeat by committing an over-the-back violation while attempting to rebound a missed free throw, then missed a go-ahead jumper:

"I ain't been this sad in a long time bruh wtf!!," tweeted Parsons.

"Crazy!!," posted Mahomes on X.

In the last game of his collegiate career, Flagg finished with 27 points on 8-of-19 shooting, seven rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals. The Cougars, who face the Florida Gators in the national title game on Monday, were led by LJ Cryer's 26 points, including the two final free throws.

