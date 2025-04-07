  • home icon
  • Patrick Mahomes’ mom Randi cherishes quality time with daughter Mia during D.C. school trip

By Shanu Singh
Modified Apr 07, 2025 01:03 GMT
13th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes’ mom Randi spent the weekend with her daughter Mia Randall. The mother-daughter duo enjoyed a “special few days” in Washington, D.C. on Mia’s school trip.

On Sunday, Randi Mahomes recapped her White House visit with Mia via an Instagram post.

In the caption, Randi reviewed her experience and revealed having “loved getting to explore history” with her daughter Mia. Expressing her gratitude for all the memories she built over the last “few days”, Randi wrote:

“A special few days in DC with my girl! Loved getting to explore history, make memories, and soak up this time together on Mia’s school trip. Grateful for these moments that fly by way too fast!”
The first slide featured a picture of Randi, standing at the podium inside the White House, alongside Mia. In the second picture, the two can be seen posing in front of the fireplace from inside the Presidential residence. Other slides of the IG post highlighted different memories of Randi and Mia from their Washington D.C. getaway trip.

Randi’s trip to Washington D.C. came two weeks after she enjoyed a European vacation with Mia. The two made a trip to France and traveled to different cities together before ending their vacation in Paris.

Randi later concluded her European vacation via an Instagram recap, featuring “unforgettable moments” with Mia.

“It’s our last day in Paris, and what a dream it’s been! So grateful for these unforgettable moments with Mia and all the amazing people we’ve met along the way,” Randi captioned her IG post.
Patrick Mahomes’ mom Randi opened up about her journey raising 3 kids

Following her divorce from ex-husband Pat Mahomes in 2006, Randi was left with her three young kids, whom she raised pretty well.

On Friday, Randi reflected on her early life as a single mother and talked about the struggles she faced. Randi’s statement came during a Q&A session on her Instagram, where she expressed:

“That is a big question because being a parent, a single mom to three kids and trying to encourage each of them differently but supporting all and having a full-time job and a lot of times working two jobs, it was difficult.”
Moreover, Randi also revealed having “prayed constantly for God” to guide her children in the direction of success.

Before talking about her struggles raising kids, Randi Mahomes reflected back on her memory lane and unveiled a special quilt she made for the Chiefs quarterback.

