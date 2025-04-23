Patrick Mahomes’ mom Randi gets VIP welcome in Green Bay ahead of 2025 NFL draft

Randi Mahomes, the mother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, received a VIP welcome in Green Bay on Tuesday as she arrived for the 2025 NFL draft.

Ad

She shared her excitement via Instagram Stories, posting a photo of herself posing with Green Bay's mayor next to the City Stadium arch.

"Arrived at field fest. I was greeted by the mayor of the city of Green Bay," Randi captioned the post on Wednesday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Randi Mahomes' IG story

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The NFL Draft kicks off Thursday night, but Patrick Mahomes' mother's packed schedule starts well before the first pick is announced. Her visit comes as Kansas City holds the 31st selection following their 40-22 Super Bowl 59 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ad

Trending

Unlike most players' parents, she's not just attending the draft – she's hosting multiple high-profile events of her own.

Patrick Mahomes' mother steals the spotlight in Green Bay

Ad

On Wednesday, Randi hosts the QB Challenge at Historic City Stadium from noon to 2 p.m. The free event features football drills, including the 40-yard dash, obstacle courses and throwing competitions.

"I will be hosting the QB challenge, where parents and their kids can team up and go head to head and compete for some fun prizes," she said in a video shared online earlier this week.

Ad

Her schedule continues Thursday with a special appearance at the Ferguson Family YMCA starting at 5 p.m. – just hours before the draft begins. The free session specifically targets parents of young athletes.

"This is a free event for sports parents, where I'll be joining their interim CEO for a fireside chat + a Q&A for parents raising young athletes," Randi wrote on social media.

Ad

The timing of the events coincides with Patrick Mahomes' mother's launch of the Sports Parent Academy, a new business venture she recently announced. She describes it as:

"Comprehensive online course and playbook, created to walk alongside YOU as sports parents through every season of your journey with confidence, clarity, and purpose."

This represents a major career shift for Randi, who announced her retirement as an event planner last summer.

Ad

"I'm gonna be chatting with the interim CEO of the Y, and I'm going to be answering questions and talking about being a sports parent. I'm going to be sharing stories and things about my children and sharing what it was like," she added about the YMCA event.

Draft week activities will culminate with the NFL Draft Moms brunch, where veteran sports agent Leigh Steinberg will deliver the keynote address.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.