"Take his Oscar away" - Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi lashes out at Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock

There have been a lot of opinions on the Oscars and what took place between Chris Rock and Will Smith, and the latest opinion comes from Patrick Mahomes' mom Randi, who thinks Smith's Oscar should be taken away.

As many have already seen, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock after Rock made a joke about Smith's wife Jada's hair. Patrick Mahomes' mother decided to chime in.

Patrick Mahomes' mom, Randi, posted this on her social media account:

“I have no respect for this guy anymore. At the Oscar’s really?? #takehisoscaraway”

The picture on her Instagram story featured those words and a picture of Will Smith with broken teeth with the caption:

"If Will would have slapped me."

TPS @TotalProSports



totalprosports.com/2022/03/29/pat… The Mahomes family has a lot to say... The Mahomes family has a lot to say...totalprosports.com/2022/03/29/pat…

She has since deleted that post. Maybe Patrick Mahomes told his mother that the post was inappropriate and she shouldn't have done it, especially with all that has been going on with their family of late.

Patrick Mahomes' family life has been in the news more lately than he has. Although he is probably one of the nicest guys in the league, a lot of fans aren't fans of his family and their antics.

Why Patrick Mahomes' family is not well-liked

Patrick Mahomes and wife Britney at the Baylor v Texas Tech

It started with his now-wife Brittney, who was called out this past season during the AFC Divsional Playoffs against the Buffalo Bills when she opened a bottle of champagne and basically poured it on the heads of the Chiefs fans seated below her.

She was crucified across social media by fans of other teams for her actions and was also made fun of. Recently, there was a picture of Mahomes and her at a basketball game with the quarterback looking annoyed with his wife, with many fans wondering what was going on between the two.

Mahomes later tried to clear up that there was nothing going on between the two and that people were making a big deal out of nothing.

But perhaps the most hated of the Mahomes clan is his brother Jackson. Jackson Mahomes has been in the news recently for sending nude shots of himself on Snapchat.

PM Sports News @PMSportsNews sideaction.com/nfl/jackson-ma… Jackson Mahomes Caught Sending Nude Snapchat Pics Jackson Mahomes Caught Sending Nude Snapchat Pics 🍆 sideaction.com/nfl/jackson-ma…

Patrick Mahomes seems to want to live a quiet life off the field, but his family won't seem to let him. His wife and his brother, and now even his mother, have all, at one point, been in the spotlight recently.

Mahomes should be celebrating his newlywed life; instead, he has to deal with this.

Edited by Windy Goodloe