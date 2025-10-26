Patrick Mahomes mom takes serious issue with tipping culture after she and her daughter Mia face uncomfortable situation at kiosk

Patrick Mahomes’ mom, Randi Mahomes shared how annoyed she was by tipping prompts at self-service kiosks. On Saturday, she posted on X about the encounter.“Mia [daughter] and I ordered fast food from a kiosk and it asked what percentage I wanted to tip… seariously??” Randi wrote.Mia is Patrick's half-sister.As per the law, if the screen calls it a “tip,” the money is legally supposed to go to employees. But with machines, there is certainly no guarantee whether it actually reaches them.In the early hours on Saturday, Randi and Mia had gone to a Texas high school football game. Randi posted pictures from their “Friday Night Lights” outing on her Instagram Stories.Source: (Via Instagram/ @randimahomes)Patrick Mahomes' mother's post about tipping came just a few days after she achieved a personal milestone.Randi launched her new clothing line with GameDay Couture. On October 16, she announced it on Instagram:“IT’S HERE! My Game Day Couture line is live!!⭐️ This 8-piece collection was created for every game day style and every woman who wants to look chic and feel confident. This collab has been an absolute dream in the making and I’m so happy to share it with ya’ll!❤️💛&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLast year, Randi officially announced her retirement on July 5. She had worked at Hollytree Country Club in Tyler, Texas for 19 years. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBack then, Patrick was on holiday before the Chiefs’ 2024 season.Also Read: Patrick Mahomes’ mom Randi Mahomes promotes her “chic” couture clothing line inspired by Kansas City Chiefs colors [PHOTOS]Patrick Mahomes mom Randi attended this year's '15 and the Mahomies Gala'One day after Chiefs' 31-0 blowout win over Raiders, Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany hosted the 6th Annual 15 and the Mahomies Gala in Kansas City.Randi attended the event on Monday and shared a family picture via Instagram on the following day.&quot;What an incredible night supporting 15and Mahomies.❤️ So blessed to share it with family!,&quot; read the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAt the 6th Annual 15 and the Mahomies Gala, $1.5 million was raised in just one night.That money was given to more than 20 local charities that help kids stay healthy, feel good, and learn.The foundation began in 2019. Patrick Mahomes was inspired by Luke Siegel, a young athlete who became disabled after a golf cart accident.Also Read: Mahomes’ mom Randi drops 4-word review as Brittany Mahomes endorses Abercrombie &amp; Fitch custom Chiefs outfits