Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi launches scholarship fund in honor of late grandma Debbie Bates

Patrick Mahomes lost his grandmother Debbie Bates Martin earlier this month. Debbie was hospitalized for some time, with Mahomes' mother Randi reaching out and sharing updates with her followers. While Randi shared a heartfelt message after she passed away, she has since come forth with a new initiative for her late mother.

Mahomes' mother launched a new fundraiser for a scholarship, which is aiming to gather a total of $15,000. As of now, there has been a collection of a little over $1,000 with 15 people or so donating. Considering her reach on social media, Randi Mahomes could reach the required goal in a few days or weeks.

Randi Mahomes revealed that the scholarship would be for a student in her mom's name, and was her way of honoring her momma. Followers were mostly supportive of the initiative, positive that her mother would be proud of the initiative as well.

On the GoFundMe site, they also added a description for Grandma Debbie, mentioning details about her life and next of kin.

Mrs. Martin passed away Wednesday, April 5th, 2023, in Troup. She was born August 19, 1950, in Overton to Raymond Bates and Jennie Jackson Bates," the description read.

"Debbie was a child of God. She attended school in West Rusk. She worked as the Troup Middle School Secretary and Whitehouse High School Registrar for 41 years. Also, she worked for the last 5 years at Rader Funeral Home. She was a member of Troup Women’s Civic Organization. She was her children and grand-children’s biggest cheerleader and supporter. Her family was her pride and joy."

Patrick Mahomes' grandmother was all for supporting her Chiefs and celebrations

Earlier this year, Randi and Debbie seemed to bet over the Kansas City Chiefs making it to another Super Bowl. Debbie had to chug a Coors if they made it.

"I won the bet!! She drank it!! Winning!! Now i need help with this grandma she’s gets to hang with me in Arizona!!! Help!! Lol."

Not only did Patrick Mahomes make it to the Super Bowl, but also brought home another title after their game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Furthermore, Randi shared a heartfelt tribute for her mother on Instagram after her passing away, vowing to meet the other in heaven soon. The clip comprised of photos throughout their life, making for some emotional backdrop:

"I love you momma, I will see you again in Heaven."

Patrick Mahomes is yet to post about his grandmother.

