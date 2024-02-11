Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi sets record straight on viral red underwear superstition of Chiefs QB

Patrick Mahomes has had a phenomenal start to his NFL career. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, in his first six years as a starter, has made it to consecutive AFC Championship Games and won two Super Bowls.

He's been incredibly successful. And there is a reason behind Mahomes' metoric rise to greatness, as per the player. The two-time Super Bowl champion is very superstitious person, as he revealed during his appearance on ManningCast.

Patrick Mahomes' mother, Randi, was a guest on the "Got It From My Momma" hosted by Jennifer Vickery Smith, when the topic of conversation went to the 28-year-old quarterback's infamous red underwear sotry.

"He did not get it from his mom," Randi Mahomes said, setting the record straight. "Let me put it on record, he did not get it from me. I'm like, no, no, Brittany, he did not get that from me. And she's like, it's not that he wears them in the game. It's that he wears them from point A, like, he leaves the house and gets to the game. I don't think he actually wears them in the game."

Patrick Mahomes' takes his superstitions and routines seriously. The two-time NFL MVP revealed his full pre-game processes in the Netflix series Quarterback. While the superstition of wearing the same underwear for every game sounded absurd for others, Mahomes argued it by saying it helps his team win games.

Patrick Mahomes will lean on the magic of his superstiton as Chiefs QB takes on the mighty 49ers

The Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas is the rematch of the Super Bowl LIV in Miami. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 21-point comeback in the fourth quarter to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in 2020.

The 2019 Chiefs team was loaded on offense. Tyreek Hill was instrumental in winning that Lombardi Trophy. However, Patrick Mahomes does not have Hill now. The 2023 Chiefs' offense has been poor throughout the season. But have showed glimpses of potential in the playoffs.

The Chiefs will take on the strong 49ers defense. They rank No. 4 DVOA against the pass and No. 15 DVOA against the run. The Chiefs' defense ranks No. 27 against the run and No. 5 against the pass.

While it is clear that the pass defense of both teams are as strong as it gets, the run game of Christian McCaffrey, the offensive player of the year and Deebo Samuel, would pose threat on the groud to the Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes has been the neutralizer on the offense for the Chiefs. He is the sole reason they are in Las Vegas, playing in the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes will lean yet again on his superstitions alongside his skillset this Sunday, February 11, as the Kansas City Chiefs face the all-round San Francisco 49ers.