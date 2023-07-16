Is Patrick Mahomes superstitious? Chiefs QB reveals full routine in Netflix's Quarterback

Patrick Mahomes recently appeared in "Quarterback," a Netflix documentary series about NFL quarterbacks. Throughout the series, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback revealed a lot about himself, and the fans loved it.

Mahomes, who is the best quarterback in the league is quite confident in his abilities. He is, however, superstitious and goes through the same routine before every game. During the series, the Chiefs quarterback revealed his routine.

Here's what Mahomes revealed in the seventh episode of the series:

"My routine is the same every time. I’m very superstitious. If it’s a home game, I usually wear some casual clothes. And if it’s an away game, I’ll throw on the suit and I’ll show out a little bit. I go to the locker room, and I change into my hoodie. Then I head out to the bench, for, like, 20 to 30 minutes just to kind of see the stadium and get myself in the right mindset."

"Then I walk out to the midfield. Being a baseball player and superstitious, I try not to step on any lines or logos. Then from there, I’ll head to the opposing team’s end zone and I pray at the goal post. Next, I’ll head to the other side and stretch to get warmed up."

"I try to practice every throw that I can make in a game, with the distance that I need to throw, a little long toss, and every arm angle that I need. Then I’ll join my coaches and Chad Henne."

"I always end that session of throwing by playing a little DB, and then catching a pass from Chad, and then finally, I do my trademark fadeaway shot into the arms of one of my teammates."

"Once I get back in uniform, I come out, I’m gonna do our pre-game drills, kiss Brittany and Sterling before heading back into the locker room. During the anthem, I stand at the 30-yard line. After the coin toss, I jog to the end zone we are defending and yell."

It would appear that Patrick Mahomes' routine is serving him well at this point in his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, given the amount of success he has had with the team thus far in his career.

Unless something doesn't quite feel right or he experiences a decline in performance, it is highly likely that Mahomes will stick to the same routine for the foreseeable future as well.

Fans loved watching Patrick Mahomes on Netflix's Quarterback

Patrick Mahomes: Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers

Patrick Mahomes won the Super Bowl last season, and the Netflix series allowed fans to follow him on his journey. Many people grew to respect Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes as the series progressed, as did Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota.

Season two of the Quarterback series will also be released, and given the success of the first season, it will be interesting to see who Peyton Manning chooses to star in the second season.

Aside from Mahomes, fans got to witness Cousins and Mariota's journeys, both of which were thrilling.

