Patrick Mahomes and most of his peers in the NFL are currently enjoying their penultimate day of rest and relaxation before spring camp opens, and one way to do so is watch UFC 300.

The event has been billed as one of the most stacked in the promotion's history, with multiple current and former champions, challengers, and prospects aplenty. In the middle fight of the PPV portion, former featherweight king Max Holloway viciously knocked out former interim lightweight titleholder Justin Gaethje with a monstrous right hand with just one second left:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and other prominent league figures reacted accordingly:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Omg that was some of the most savage shit I’ve ever seen!!!! Told that man to come back to the middle like it was the Old Testament and put him to sleep!!! The new Baddest Mother Fucker," wrote former linebacker and Bussin' with the Boys co-host Will Compton.

"Yo. You call somebody to the center of the ring to trade. And then knock them out…you definitely are a BMFer. Period," wrote ex-Browns safety Louis Riddick

Patrick Mahomes meets Lionel Messi at Arrowhead

As spring camp looms, Patrick Mahomes is trying to enjoy his last few rest days. Case in point: also on Saturday, he met soccer legend Lionel Messi at Arrowhead Stadium.

Expand Tweet

The Argentinian forward’s Inter Miami were visiting Sporting Kansas City (which the three-time Super Bowl champion and wife Brittany has an ownership stake in) for an MLS matchup. Sporting usually play at Children’s Mercy Park located a few kilometers away, but the venue was changed to accommodate his profile.

Messi would score the game’s third goal, putting Inter Miami ahead for the first time that afternoon after Diego Gomez had responded to Erik Thommy, who would score again to tie the game. Luis Suarez provided the final goal, and Sporting’s last-ditch attempt to salvage a draw in stoppage time failed.

Besides the Mahomeses’ Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was also reported to be in attendance.