Patrick Mahomes-owned $630,000,000 franchise commits to ‘highest budget in club history’

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is not only the best player in the NFL but is also an excellent businessman. He's also a part owner of the MLS franchise Sporting Kansas City, the MLB franchise Kansas City Royals, the Formula 1 team Alpine and the NWSL franchise Kansas City Current.

As per Sportico, Sporting Kansas City has a valuation of $630 million and is ranked 41st among the most valuable soccer clubs in the world. According to Fox4KC's PJ Green, Sporting KC's coach Peter Vermes said that the ownership group has given the team the green light to give them their highest budget in club history over the next four seasons:

"We think this is a real opportunity to go after. We could also pitch them for maybe even giving us more money it could be outside the budget. So I have to say that I'm really excited about that opportunity."

Vermes also said that the club is also hiring Mike Burns as their new sporting director:

"I think for Mike, it's it's a great position to come into because he's starting off right away with a real budget in front of him. And he'll be dealing with those dollars because I'm going to do as much as I can to stay away from those. That's not my decision anymore."

The Sporting KC are 13th in the Western Conference and have recorded 17 points in 21 games. They have won only four games this year, so an improvement is much needed.

Since finishing fourth in the 2021 season, KC hasn't won more than 12 games in the next three seasons, so the ownership group is actively looking forward to improving the situation.

Both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Kansas City Royals are in a great situation in their respective sports, so it will be crucial for Sporting KC to position themselves as a top team in the MLS as well.

Patrick Mahomes' contract details

Patrick Mahomes: Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders

Patrick Mahomes restructured his contract with the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this year.

He's set to earn $210.6 million in the next four seasons, which will earn him close to $52.6 million annually. The Chiefs quarterback signed a 10-year, $450 million deal with the franchise in 2020, and his contract is seen as the best in the league.

Patrick Mahomes has won three Super Bowls with the Chiefs, and the franchise is well-positioned to win more in the coming years. The 28-year-old quarterback has a net worth of approximately $80 million, but it wouldn't be a surprise if he becomes a billionaire by the time he's done playing football.

