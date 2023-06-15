Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are coming off their second Super Bowl win in four years. And there are talks of a dynasty with a host of players like Travis Kelce playing at a high level.

While for some that might be a stretch, there is no hiding the fact that the Chiefs are in the "Super Bowl sweetspot" and Patrick Mahomes knows it.

Per Kansas City's KSHB 41 News' Aaron Ladd, Mahomes was asked about the Chiefs' Super Bowl window, and the quarterback had a funny take on his future Hall of Fame tight end in Kelce:

“I know I’m not going to always have this team around me. I mean, Travis (Kelce) is like 45 years old.”

Mahomes referenced Kelce's age in a joking manner, and it comes on the heels of the tight end's talk about retirement a couple of days ago. Kelce said he would keep going "until the wheels fall off," and for some, given his level of play, there is still a long time to go before we have to worry about a Travis Kelce retirement speech.

Are Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs building a dynasty?

Two Super Bowl wins, in four years suggests that Mahomes and the Chiefs are well on their way to building a dynasty. Since Mahomes became the Chiefs' full-time starter in 2018, Kansas City has made it to either the AFC conference championship or the Super Bowl.

Think about that for a second. That is ridiculous.

Some balk at the thought of a dynasty in Kansas City, but the truth is, another Super Bowl win in the next two seasons will likely rubber stamp the dynasty talk.

A lot would have to go right for it to be a possibility, and we know how unpredictable the NFL is year to year, but there is no doubt that the Chiefs, with Mahomes are on the brink of creating a dynasty.

Kelce, of course, will play a big part in any Chiefs success, as well as coach Andy Reid, but the main reason will be Patrick Mahomes. And with Kelce and a host of others winding down in the next couple of years, the Chiefs need to make it count now.

