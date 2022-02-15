Patrick Mahomes reacts to Matthew Stafford's no-look pass from Super Bowl 2022 

Matthew Stafford has spent most of his career dealing with comparisons to Aaron Rodgers. However, after a no-look pass in the Super Bowl, he's now getting lumped in with Patrick Mahomes. The subject of the comparison had his own reaction to the no-look pass.

On Twitter, the NFL's official account posted a video clip that showed a different angle of the Rams quarterback's no-look pass to Cooper Kupp over the middle. The angle made it as clear as day that the pass came while the quarterback was looking towards the other side of the field.

The player, who many thought of as the father of the no-look pass, was impressed. On Twitter, Mahomes retweeted the video with a short and simple reaction that said it all. He posted three emojis of faces with their eyes wide open. One face would have said he was impressed. However, three faces say that he was blown away.

Mark Gunnels @MarkAGunnels We don’t have to hear about how Joe Burrow is on the same level as Patrick Mahomes all off-season. Thank you. We don’t have to hear about how Joe Burrow is on the same level as Patrick Mahomes all off-season. Thank you.

What's next for Matthew Stafford?

When a quarterback enters the league, they have a list of goals they want to accomplish. They want to become a starter and help their team make the playoffs. Additionally, they want to lead the league in touchdown passes. However, every single player has one goal above most and that is to win the Super Bowl. Matthew Stafford has done that. What's next?

As Stafford is still young enough to have more than half a decade ahead of him, it is a little too early to talk about retirement. Now, after winning one Super Bowl, the standing goal will be to win two. In winning two Lombardi Trophies, he will have passed his old rival Aaron Rodgers, who tormented him in the NFC North.

However, the truly overarching goal of the next five years will be to build a strong case for the Hall of Fame. Currently, thanks to years of losing seasons in Detroit, the quarterback has some additional work to do to make the league forget. It was a massive step, but he isn't done. While some say he's done enough to make the Hall of Fame, he still has work to do to make sure he is a first-ballot guy.

Stafford will only get one shot at getting in as a first-ballot guy, so it is important for him to stack his resume as much as he can in the time that is left with him.

Edited by Piyush Bisht