Patrick Mahomes reacts as two-year old son Bronze reels in his catch on fishing trip

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared a glimpse of a recent fishing trip with his children. The family appeared to be standing on a dock hoping to reel in some fish, but his son's reaction to catching a fish brought laughter to the three-time Super Bowl winner.

Mahomes shared a photo on his Instagram story of his two-year-old son, Bronze, holding the fishing line with a little fish attached. The look on the toddler's face appears to be that of shock that he caught a fish.

Mahomes' four-year-old daughter, Sterling, can be seen in the background looking at her younger brother. The quarterback added two laughing emojis to the post.

Patrick Mahomes shared a photo of his son catching a fish. (Photo via Mahomes' IG Story)

The QB has been spending time with his family this offseason since the disappointing loss in Super Bowl LIX to the Philadelphia Eagles in February.

Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, shared a photo of their daughter working out

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany welcomed their third child in January, a daughter named Golden. While the couple has decided to refrain from showing their youngest daughter on social media, they have continued documenting their everyday life with their two oldest children, Sterling and Bronze.

Earlier this week, Brittany Mahomes shared a post on her Instagram story of her daughter Sterling on a child-sized treadmill. The four-year-old was actively running the treadmill, which was kid-friendly, showing where her feet should be on the treadmill and in bright colors.

In another photo, Brittany shared that her daughter was also using foam versions of weights for her workout. Her daughter's workout routine comes as Brittany has documented her postpartum workouts since welcoming her daughter about two months ago.

Brittany was candid last year, revealing that she suffered a broken back after welcoming their son Bronze and the importance of postpartum fitness.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife met in high school and continued their relationship as they pursued their athletic and educational endeavors. They got engaged in August 2020 before welcoming their first daughter in February 2021.

