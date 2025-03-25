Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany captures their daughter Sterling and son Bronze sharing a snow cone in adorable sibling moment

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany often post about their kids on their social media accounts. Recently, she took her daughter Sterling and son Bronze for an outing and gave a glimpse on her Instagram.

On Monday, Brittany Mahomes uploaded pictures of Sterling and Bronze having an adorable brother-sister moment. Sterling enjoyed a multi-flavor snow cone with Bronze.

"We love a good snowcone," Brittany wrote.

Brittany Mahomes captures kids sharing snow cone in adorable sibling moment (image credit: instagram/brittanylynne)

After returning from their outing, Brittany had Sterling try new workout gear. She shared a clip on her Instagram story where Sterling ran on a kid's treadmill. In another clip, she did a bench press with a weightless barbell made from foam.

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany recapped memorable moments from a friend's bachelorette

Brittany Mahomes shared her memorable moments with friends from their trip to Mexico, attending her close friend Cassidy Kay's bachelorette.

On Sunday, Brittany posted a collage featuring pictures of her with Kay and other friends. She also reshared a story originally posted by Kay, where she recapped her bachelorette. Brittany added a seven-word caption.

"Loved every second of celebrating you cass," Brittany wrote.

Before Brittany's Mexico trip recap, US President Donald Trump made headlines for talking about his first meeting with the SI model and her mother-in-law Randi Mahomes at the 2025 Super Bowl. Trump made his statement via Sunday's episode of "OutKick."

"I love those two women (Randi Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes)," Trump said. "They're so great and so loyal. As you know, I met Patrick's mother at the game. Just before the game starts, she came over."

Trump also revealed that he invited the Kansas City Chiefs for a White House visit. While he didn't share any specific date for it, it most likely would come after the Philadelphia Eagles' visit.

