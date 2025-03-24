Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany stuns as bridesmaid at close friend's bachelorette getaway in Mexico

While the Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes was grinding through intense workout sessions for the upcoming 2025 NFL season, his wife Brittany made a trip to Mexico. Brittany Mahomes traveled to Tulum to celebrate her "bride-to-be" best friend, Cassidy Kay.

Ad

After coming back from a fun vacation in Mexico, Cassidy Kay recapped her memories with her best friends via an Instagram post. Kay's IG post was later re-shared by Brittany Mahomes on her story, attached with her honest review of the getaway.

"Loved every second of celebrating you cass," Brittany captioned the IG story.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brittany Mahomes stories after getaway in Mexico. (Image Source: @brittannylynne/IG)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The IG story was followed by a collage featuring Brittany Mahomes' beautiful moments with her gal pals from their bachelorette trip. Cassidy Kay also reshared her Instagram recap on her IG story, along with an 8-word reaction, which read:

Ad

Trending

"The best weekend with the best girls ever!!!"

While Brittany Mahomes was enjoying her vacation with gal pals in Mexico last week, her mother-in-law Randi visited Europe with her daughter Mia. Randi later recapped her "dream trip" with an Instagram post, featuring pictures of her with Mia.

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany penned an emotional note for daughter Sterling

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany are parents to daughter Sterling Skye and sons Patrick "Bronze" Levon III and Golden Raye. Sterling turned 4 years old last month and the couple didn't miss out on making it a memorable birthday for their daughter. Brittany also penned down an emotional message, celebrating the occassion.

Ad

The SI model shared her brief statement via an Instagram post, which also featured adorable pictures of Sterling from the last couple of years. Wishing her a "sweetest" birthday, Brittany wrote:

"Sterling Skye is 4! This sweetest, most kind little girl ever! I thank god everyday for choosing me to be your mom, you have taught me so much about life and what matters most and I truly am so thankful you made me a mama!"

Ad

Ad

Brittany concluded her message by praising Sterling as the "best big sister" to her brothers, Bronze and Golden, and she concluded:

"You are the best big sister to Golden & Bronze and they are so lucky to have you guiding them. your Mom and Dad love you beyond and more keep being you baby girl!!!"

As for Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs' star will be looking forward to his White House visit following President Donald Trump's invitation for the same to the franchise.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.