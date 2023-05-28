The NFL world is currently awestruck at what happened in the NBA recently.

On Saturday, the Boston Celtics defeated the Miami Heat 104-103 to force a Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Finals. The 17-time champions had been down 0-3 last week, but Jayson Tatum and company have led a major turnaround, capped off by the series-tying buzzer-beating putback by Derrick White:

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT DERRICK WHITE FOR THE WIN DERRICK WHITE FOR THE WIN 😱 https://t.co/hinMigekhp

On Twitter, NFL players and personalities were impressed with the Boston comeback:

Jalen Ramsey @jalenramsey I’m genuinely stunned rn no lie! Them Celtics didn’t give a damn about my streak smh I’m genuinely stunned rn no lie! Them Celtics didn’t give a damn about my streak smh

Emmanuel Acho @EmmanuelAcho



The Celtics won despite Smart doing everything to ensure they lost.



#Celtics Don’t let the ending distract you from the fact that Marcus Smart had about 4 losing plays in the last 2 minutes.The Celtics won despite Smart doing everything to ensure they lost. Don’t let the ending distract you from the fact that Marcus Smart had about 4 losing plays in the last 2 minutes. The Celtics won despite Smart doing everything to ensure they lost. #Celtics

Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith OMG! That outback by White is good. Boston forces Game 7. It’s over!!!!! OMG! That outback by White is good. Boston forces Game 7. It’s over!!!!!

Game 7 is on Monday, back in Boston. If the Celtics somehow win that as well, then the NFL world may go even louder, even if only on Twitter.

Will Patrick Mahomes lead the Chiefs to another Super Bowl title run in 2023?

Kansas City Chiefs Victory Parade

Fresh off their second Super Bowl title, the Chiefs immediately face a major foe in the Detroit Lions, who look like favorites to win the NFC North, thanks to quarterback Jared Goff and a rejuvenated receiving game led by recent Pro Bowler Amon-Ra St. Brown, returnee Marvin Jones, and rookie tight end Sam LaPorta. Next are the Jacksonville Jaguars, the reigning AFC South Champions, but other than Jamal Agnew, they have no other credible weapons.

The Chiefs’ greatest divisional opponent figure to be the Raiders, who have upgraded at quarterback with former 49er Jimmy Garoppolo, whom analysts believe can elevate the games of Pro Bowlers Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow, and Austin Hooper to heights Derek Carr could not. Another potential great for comes in the form of the Philadelphia Eagles, who have continued adding to their already stacked roster in the form of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, and realistically, they could be the Kingdom’s only loss of the year.

Can Russell Wilson lead the new-look Broncos past the AFC under Sean Payton's reign?

Denver Broncos Introduce Quarterback Russell Wilson

The Broncos, meanwhile, shockingly failed to deliver on the promises made when Wilson arrived in town, finishing last place in the AFC West. As a result, they cleaned house and brought in the New Orleans Saints’ Lombardi winner Sean Payton.

Immediately, the Broncos will have to deal with the Raiders, and given the credentials of Garoppolo’s projected main weapons, Wilson and company must have great performances to stand out in their division. Their next opponent is the Washington Commanders, and that looks winnable given the poor quarterback situation in Landover.

Besides the divisional matchups, the Broncos must also face a bevy of teams with strong secondaries like the Patriots, Jets, and Dolphins. And preventing interceptions from them is key to Wilson’s success in his first season under Payton.

