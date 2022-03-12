"Best man type vibes" - Jackson Mahomes hypes up brother Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mathhews' wedding in Hawaii

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’s much-anticipated wedding day is drawing closer, and family and friends, including best man Jackson Mahomes are ready to celebrate the couple’s nuptials. While details of the wedding itself have not been widely reported, the younger Mahomes provided some specifics of the ceremony such as the destination and the date.

In his Instagram post on Thursday, Jackson Mahomes disclosed that Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews just arrived in Hawaii (specifically on the island of Maui) and are gearing up for their big day. The younger Mahomes brother posted an image with Patrick in Hawaii with a caption that read:

"Best Man type vibes 🤙🏽."

Jackson Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes | Instagram

Patrick Mahomes to get hitched in Hawaii

While Jackson Mahomes did not indicate the exact date and location, it appears that the wedding will take place in the state of Hawaii sometime this weekend. Patrick Mahomes has an all-star cast for his wedding party

The Kansas City Chiefs’ star quarterback tabbed his brother Jackson to be the best man. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, safety Tyrann Mathieu, and offensive lineman Orlando Brown Jr. will also be in attendance. Mahomes's three teammates presumably could be at the wedding party given that they attended his bachelor party in Vegas last month.

Kelce’s girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, is a longtime friend of the bride-to-be, so she will also presumably be at the wedding party for Matthews. Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who was also Mahomes’ college football coach at Texas Tech, is also expected to attend the wedding in Hawaii.

Everyone seems ready to celebrate the husband-and-wife-to-be, and the social media posts mirror this energy. Nicole took to Instagram to capture the moment of arrival:

“Let the fun begin sister girl”

Kayla Nicole and Brittany Matthews | Instagram

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews first met in high school and have dated ever since. Matthews announced in September 2020 that she was expecting their first child together. Shortly thereafter, the high school sweethearts announced their engagement. Mahomes and Matthews have settled in Kansas City ever since the team drafted him 10th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Matthews has gone on to become the founder of the KC women’s soccer team, and Mahomes found success with the Chiefs, winning one Super Bowl in two trips to the big game.

