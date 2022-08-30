Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson got brutally turned down by girlfriend of TikTok star

Patrick Mahomes shoots his shot on the NFL field, and most of the time he’s right on target (Mahomes’s career interception rate is 1.6%, well below the league average of 3%. His brother Jackson Mahomes shoots his shot as well, but on social media.

In January this year, the younger Mahomes had a social media collaboration with TikTok star Nessa Barrett. In the video, Jackson could be seen trying to woo Barrett, and he even captioned the video with “[L]et me take you on a date.”

The drama played out on social media when Barrett’s boyfriend (also popular on TikTok), Josh Richards, uploaded his own video that showed Richards and Barrett in bed together.

In the end, Jackson Mahomes did not appear to get the girl, but he took a parting shot by commenting: “[S]he looks bored” on Richard’s video. So while you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take, Jackson Mahomes certainly did not pass up on a chance.

Patrick Mahomes enters new season with possibly new offensive philosophy

Ever since Patrick Mahomes became a starting quarterback, he took the NFL by storm. He dazzled with his multiple touchdown passes in a single game that mirror video game stats. Also amazing are his unique throwing style, and showing off his arm strength with long passes for touchdowns.

Matt Derrick @mattderrick Patrick Mahomes this season faces five of the seven players in front in the NFL Top 100 list (Brady, Donald/Kupp, Taylor, Adams 2x). Odds that he goes 5-0 in those games? I wouldn’t bet against him. Patrick Mahomes this season faces five of the seven players in front in the NFL Top 100 list (Brady, Donald/Kupp, Taylor, Adams 2x). Odds that he goes 5-0 in those games? I wouldn’t bet against him.

With star receiver Tyreek Hill traded to the Miami Dolphins, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will have to adjust their offense slightly to stay ahead of the curve. NFL defenses last season adjusted to Mahomes’ high-flying offense by covering deep and daring the former league MVP to throw underneath.

Over the course of the season, Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid were able to adjust and get the offense back on track.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Patrick Mahomes ranks since 2018 (first full season as starter)



Wins 49 (Most in NFL)

Pass Yards 18,707 (Most in NFL)

Pass TD 151 (Most in NFL) Patrick Mahomes ranks since 2018 (first full season as starter)Wins 49 (Most in NFL)Pass Yards 18,707 (Most in NFL)Pass TD 151 (Most in NFL) https://t.co/tdSHmZnWZV

Now that Hill’s departure leaves a huge target share, fans can look to the Chiefs’ offseason moves to project how the offense might operate. The signing of JuJu Smith-Schuster to pair with tight end Travis Kelce suggests that the offense will be more balanced and look for openings in the short to midfield.

The Chiefs did sign speedster Marquez Valdes-Scantling, but he does not demand targets nor draw the opposing defense’s secondary like Tyreek Hill. While the Chiefs will still want to create chunk plays down the field, they are addressing a weakness from last season by adding a possession receiver like Smith-Schuster.

No one receiver can replace Hill’s production, but the Chiefs are filling his vacancy with FA signings and drafting young prospects like Skyy Moore. The offense may look largely the same with Patrick Mahomes and Kelce as the centerpieces, but the new faces in the wide receiver room will signal a change in how the Chiefs might operate this season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat