"I'm not going to compare him to Patrick Mahomes because he's not the same guy" - Former NFL QB wants to hear none of the comparisons between Tua Tagovailoa and Chiefs QB

Fans, analysts, pundits, and Tyreek Hill have spent the entirety of the offseason and preseason comparing Tua Tagovailoa to Patrick Mahomes. Some say Tagovailoa will suddenly become Mahomes-like, thanks to his new wide receiver. Others say the quarterback will be exposed as inferior even with Tyreek Hill.

However, one NFL analyst wants the entire conversation to be flushed down the toilet. Speaking on Get Up, NFL analyst and former quarterback Dan Orlovsky claimed the wide receiver boosted both players. He went on to say that it isn't worth comparing the two. Here's how he put it:

"This is what I want people at home to see: The speed of Tyreek Hill breeds confidence in the quarterback... That defender is another two yards behind Tyreek Hill, but Tua is like, 'I don't care. I'm going to trust him and just throw this ball basically as far as I can.'"

He went on to claim that the Dolphins quarterback wouldn't have attempted that throw last year:

"Last year, Tua doesn't make that throw. This year, because of the trust in the speed of Tyreek Hill, he does."

Warren Sharp @SharpFootball has a QB who has led his team to…



4 straight Championship Games

4 straight Division titles

4 straight 12+ win seasons



in his FIRST 4 YEARS AS A STARTER



ever caught as much shade in an offseason as Patrick Mahomes? has a QB who has led his team to…4 straight Championship Games4 straight Division titles4 straight 12+ win seasonsin his FIRST 4 YEARS AS A STARTERever caught as much shade in an offseason as Patrick Mahomes? https://t.co/p2Da7WkWl5

In response, Mike Greenberg claimed that a comparison between the two quarterbacks was inevitable:

"Dan, the comparisons to Mahomes are going to be inevitable because Tyreek left [to join Tua]. So people are not just comparing him randomly to the best quarterback in football; they're comparing him to the guy who used to throw [to him]."

Mark Gunnels @MarkAGunnels NFL Award Predictions:

MVP - Patrick Mahomes.

OPOY - Justin Jefferson.

DPOY - Micah Parsons.

OROY - Isaiah Likely.

DROY - Aidan Hutchinson.

CPOY - Jameis Winston.

COY - Dennis Allen. NFL Award Predictions:MVP - Patrick Mahomes.OPOY - Justin Jefferson. DPOY - Micah Parsons. OROY - Isaiah Likely. DROY - Aidan Hutchinson. CPOY - Jameis Winston.COY - Dennis Allen.

Dan Orlovsky wrote off the need for a comparison between the two, saying it was unfair to Tagovailoa:

"But that's their fault. That's their problem. I'm not going to compare him to Patrick Mahomes because he's not the same guy, and that's unfair to the quarterback."

Patrick Mahomes since Tua Tagovailoa entered the NFL

Green Bay Packers v Kansas City Chiefs

Tua Tagovailoa was drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Since Tagovailoa entered the league, the Chiefs quarterback and his team have seen a steady regression in the eyes of many. In 2020, Mahomes went 14-1, throwing for 38 touchdowns and six interceptions.

He made the Super Bowl but lost in epic fashion to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In 2021, he went 12-5 and threw for 37 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. The team failed to reach the Super Bowl, falling to Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Since then, the team has lost Tyreek Hill, leading many to believe the team is set up for another year of steady decline.

Also, with the addition of stars such as Russell Wilson, Davante Adams, Khalil Mack and JC Jackson, most agree the competition is tougher than ever before. Will the Chiefs beat the odds and the competition to turn the ship around in 2022?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe