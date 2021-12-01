"He has a few disappointed Kansas City Chiefs over here" - Patrick Mahomes reacts to Lincoln Riley joining USC

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes offered his thoughts on the Lincoln Riley news. Lincoln Riley was the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners and abruptly left the storied college football program to join another one out west at the University of Southern California (USC). Riley also played quarterback at Texas Tech as a walk-on in 2002, working behind senior starter Kliff Kingsbury, who coached Patrick Mahomes when the two were at Texas Tech.

Robert Hefner V @RobertHefnerV

- $110 million

- USC buying both his homes in Norman for $500,000 over asking ($1 million bonus)

- Buying a $6 million home in LA for him

- Unlimited use of the private jet 24/7 for family

#Sooners #Trojans Lincoln Riley USC contract details (not confirmed; best I could do):- $110 million- USC buying both his homes in Norman for $500,000 over asking ($1 million bonus)- Buying a $6 million home in LA for him- Unlimited use of the private jet 24/7 for family Lincoln Riley USC contract details (not confirmed; best I could do):- $110 million- USC buying both his homes in Norman for $500,000 over asking ($1 million bonus)- Buying a $6 million home in LA for him- Unlimited use of the private jet 24/7 for family#Sooners #Trojans

The college football connection between Mahomes and Riley is strong, especially with regard to the Big 12, Oklahoma and Texas Tech playing each other in yearly conference games, and the direct connection to current Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury. While Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas Chiefs are coming off a bye looking to make that push for the playoffs, Mahomes still had time to examine the changing college football landscape.

Patrick Mahomes comments on the Lincoln Riley coaching move to USC

While making a guest appearance on the podcast, The Drive, Patrick Mahomes offered his own thoughts on the coaching carousel that occurred this past weekend:

“Yeah, no, it was crazy. I mean, he's had so much success with Oklahoma. They beat up on me a couple times there. [Y]ou were very surprised. But I mean, I'm sure he's doing what's best for him and his family. He has a few disappointed Kansas City Chiefs I know over here and from Oklahoma. So but I mean, I'm sure they'll get a coach in there and still be Oklahoma so hopefully it gives a little green light to Texas Tech and kind of have a little run at this thing here."

Lincoln Riley has a head coaching record of 55-10 since stepping into the role at Oklahoma in 2017. His team has won the Big 12 conference 4 years in a row. Additionally, Oklahoma, under his leadership, has appeared in the College Football Playoffs in each of those years with a record of 1-3. At Oklahoma, Riley has coached players such as Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, and Jalen Hurts, who are all starting for their respective teams.

Scott Williams @ScottWilliams

Let That Sink In. Lincoln Riley coached Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Patrick Mahomes - 🤔Let That Sink In. #NFLDraft Lincoln Riley coached Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Patrick Mahomes - 🤔Let That Sink In. #NFLDraft 🐐

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Understandably, Patrick Mahomes remains involved and invested in college football, so any news involving his old Big 12 conference and rivals will certainly solicit reactions. Unless Lincoln Riley does the same thing to USC that Kliff Kingsbury did when he spurned a gig as the offensive coordinator for the Trojans to take the head coaching job with the Arizona Cardinals, Mahomes and Riley probably won’t be crossing paths any time soon on the NFL field.

Edited by Windy Goodloe