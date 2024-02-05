Patrick Mahomes sends message to Bobby Witt Jr. after Royals star inks $288,700,000 deal

Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. recently signed an 11-year $288.7 million extension with the franchise. This is the biggest deal in franchise history and shows that the team is committed to getting back to being a contender after seven straight losing seasons.

After Witt Jr. signed his extension, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes congratulated him on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Chiefs quarterback said:

"LETS GOOO!! Congrats my man!!!"

Since becoming a starting quarterback in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes has led the Chiefs to two Super Bowl titles already. The Chiefs could win their third Super Bowl in five seasons on Sunday when they'll face the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

The Royals last won the World Series in 2015 and haven't finished above .500 since then. They made some good acquisitions in the free agency and the contract extension offered to Bobby Witt Jr. is a sign that the franchise is willing to do everything in their power to get back on top in the AL Central division.

Witt Jr. was the second overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft and has transitioned into one of the best shortstops in the MLB already. Last season he had a batting average of .276 with 177 hits, 30 homers, 96 RBIs and 97 runs scored in 158 games. The Royals' fans will be expecting the 23-year-old infielder to become an MVP candidate in the years to come and up a batting average close to .300.

Comparing Patrick Mahomes' contract with Bobby Witt Jr.'s contract

As per Spotract, based on Bobby Witt Jr.'s new contract, the Royals star will earn an annual average salary of $26.24 million. Baseball players enjoy the luxury of fully guaranteed contracts, unlike football players who miss out on this.

As for Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs quarterback signed a 10-year $450 million contract extension back in 2020. However, last year his contract was restructured which will make him earn $210.6 million in fully guaranteed money between 2023 and 2026.

Earlier, based on the initial terms of his contract, the Chiefs quarterback would have earned $45 million annually and had $141.48 million as guaranteed money. However, the two-time NFL MVP will earn north of $50 million annually till 2026 and we might see his contract getting restructured multiple times throughout this career.

