Patrick Mahomes' son Bronze's reaction to his father and Travis Kelce talking goes viral in aftermath of Super Bowl win

Patrick Mahomes' son Bronze turned out to be the real showstopper after the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win against the San Francisco 49ers.

The star QB's two children accompanied his wife Brittany to the game, cheering on their father as he won his third NFL title. However, fans couldn't help but notice the toddler's hilarious response to a conversation between Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

The moment took place after the game was won and everyone was out celebrating in the field.

Fans shared the adorable snap on social media, where Bronze was being carried by Brittany Mahomes.

In an earlier snap shared by Brittany Mahomes, however, Bronze was seen dozing off before kickoff.

Patrick Mahomes' son Bronze dozes off ahead of the kickoff (Credit: @brittanylynne IG)

"Boy didn't even make kickoff," Brittany wrote on her IG story.

Their older daughter Sterling, however, was happy while drinking some orange juice:

"OJ in a fancy cup, girl is happy".

As the game wrapped up, Brittany ended up sharing a few photos they clicked while on the sidelines. Brittany Mahomes also shared moments from the game with her followers on social media.

Did Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany taunt 49ers fans after Chiefs bagged back-to-back titles?

By halftime, few were confident in the Chiefs ability to secure a win. This could have also included Patrick Mahomes who was struggling as his team trailed 10-3.

However, the win seemed to give Brittany and the rest of the Chiefs Kingdom enough confidence to call out those who didn't believe in them earlier.

Up on the podium, Brittany was seen yelling "I told you so." While a few claimed she was yelling at 49ers fans, the former soccer player was actually signaling to Taylor Swift.

The pop singer has become a common fixture at Chiefs games since September 2023. Swift attends games to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce, ultimately forging new relationships with those at the games.

Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift have grown closer over the past few months, often attending Chiefs games together. Swift's reaction after the game also went viral as the Grammy winner was seen celebrating with her friends in a VIP box:

With the post-Super Bowl celebrations only beginning, one can expect Patrick Mahomes and Brittany to party even more together with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.