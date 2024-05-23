Patrick Mahomes takes credit for Cupid's arrow between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Patrick Mahomes has been a big supporter of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship. Now, he is taking credit for playing matchmaker between the two.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was a guest on ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show" on Thursday afternoon, where the host applauded Mahomes and the Chiefs for the way they have handled the extra attention.

The three-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback took credit for being the matchmaker between Kelce and Swift.

"I like to take some of the credit," Mahomes said. "I was the one who invited Travis to the first Taylor concert when there was the friendship bracelet when he was sitting in my suite. So I felt like I was the matchmaker.

"I had some input in there as well, if I do, go for it, just go for it. And you know, Travis, man, he does it and he's a great dude. And I'm glad that it's all worked out for the best."

Mahomes said that he was the one who invited Travis Kelce to Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" concert last July and that they were sitting in his suite at Arrowhead Stadium.

After joking about his matchmaking skills, Patrick Mahomes shared how happy he was for Travis Kelce and that everything had worked out nicely.

Patrick Mahomes appears at Travis Kelce's "Kelce Jam."

Travis Kelce hosted his second annual "Kelce Jam" music festival last weekend at the Azura Amphitheater in Kansas City. 2Chainz, Diplo and Lil Wayne all headlined the event and there were, of course, a few appearances from Travis Kelce on the stage throughout the night.

His teammate, Patrick Mahomes also showed support for Kelce and the event. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback spoke to the fans and thanked them for their support. He told the fans that while winning two consecutive Super Bowls was fun, winning three would be even better.

“We love you," Mahomes said. "And we just wanna let you know that back-to-back is not good enough. You know what we are going for. Three!”

The crowd was thrilled to hear this and cheered in excitement at the possibility of bringing home another Lombardi Trophy.