Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his family are making the most of their off-season time, and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, continues to keep fans updated through social media.

The former soccer player often shares glimpses into their family life through Instagram.

In a new clip, Brittany shared a small moment featuring her and Mahomes' son Bronze. The one-year-old was playing with his teddy bear, a toy bigger than the toddler, and he kissed it.

Brittany filmed the entire thing, prompting Bronze Mahomes to kiss the fluffy bear.

Patrick Mahomes' son playing with his teddy bear (Image credit: @brittanylynne)

"If this isn't the cutest thing you have ever seen I'm not sure what is."

Bronze was wearing a red t-shirt, listening to his mother, who was enamored by the moment.

A few days ago, Patrick Mahomes and his family celebrated Easter together.

Everyone was dressed in baby blue and Easter-themed clothes, and the kids hunted eggs as part of the holiday. Other family members, including Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson, were also present at the celebration.

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany shared photos of her skin issues

Recently, at a family shoot, Brittany Mahomes revealed her health struggles via Instagram.

"Just here for your daily reality check. Actually really struggling with my skin right now trying to figure out why it's breaking out all around my mouth like I'm allergic to something but can not figure it out."

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' official account (@brittanylynne)

Brittany asked her IG followers for advice on what to do about her face and skin issues.

After providing an update, Brittany added that she might have a condition called Perioral Dermatitis and will soon be making an appointment with a dermatologist.

Adding to that, Brittany had another health issue while traveling with Patrick Mahomes in Mexico last month. She had apparently fractured her back, asking every mother who was following her to be careful with their bodies.