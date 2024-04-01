(PHOTOS): Inside Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany's poolside Easter celebrations and kids' egg hunt

Patrick Mahomes is two weeks away from returning to practice with the Kansas City Chiefs, but he continues to relax with his family in the meantime.

On Sunday, the star quarterback and his wife Brittany celebrated Easter beside a pool with their children Sterling Skye and Patrick Lavon III aka Bronze, with all of them wearing light blue clothes.

She uploaded the entire experience on Instagram, beginning with a series of Instagram stories depicting the traditional egg hunt:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Mahomeses' Easter egg hunt

As the subsequent gallery showed, they were also joined by Sterling and Bronze's similarly-aged cousins:

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes step up their style game at friend's wedding

A day before, the couple had turned up to a friend's wedding. While Patrick Mahomes donned the usual black tuxedo and dress shoes, he also made the unusual choice of wearing Oakley shades inside the venue.

Brittany, meanwhile, wore two gowns on the day. The first was a red NBD Andrei gown that would usually retail for $258. For the night party, she switched to a yellow dress:

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany reveals recent struggles with skin condition

Behind the makeup and smile, Brittany Mahomes has been carrying a skin condition. Taking to her Instagram stories, Patrick Mahomes' wife revealed that she had what she thought was acne, but it's perhaps something worse:

“Actually really struggling with my skin right now trying to figure out why it’s just breaking out all around my mouth like I’m allergic to something, but can not figure it out.

“It will randomly just flare up and then start to get better. I have no idea what’s causing it. I feel like I’ve changed everything that I use, and I have no idea.”

After a brief discussion with fans, she reckons it's likely perioral dermatitis, which is characterized by rough pink patches around the mouth, telling her fanbase about a visit to a dermatologist:

"I am going to a dermatologist tomorrow to figure out what I need to do. Thank you guys for all the recommendations. I truly appreciate it!!!"

She follows in the footsteps of Junstin Bieber's wife Hailey (nee Baldwin), who also had the condition in 2020.