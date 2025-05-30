Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany drops three-word message over Taylor Swift reclaiming masters recording rights

Taylor Swift pulled off a massive win and Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, is here for it. Swift struggled for years battling the industry, but officially as of Friday, she now owns all her master recordings. The pop icon broke the news on Twitter and Instagram, writing:

“You belong with me. Letter on my site :).”

In a deeply personal note, Swift revealed she’d finally reclaimed everything she’s ever made.

“All of the music I've ever made… now belongs… to me.”

It didn’t take long for Swifties - her fanbase - and celeb fans to start celebrating one of her most significant life events. Among them was Brittany, who reshared Swift's post on her Instagram stories and dropped a heartfelt three-word reaction:

“Just so amazing 🥹🤍”

Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, drops a three-word message over Taylor Swift reclaiming master recording rights. [Credits: IG/@brittanylynne]

Brittany Mahomes has been a vocal supporter of Taylor Swift since their friendship blossomed during the 2023 NFL season, when Swift began dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

This moment hits differently for the Grammy Award-winning singer, whose masters were once tied up with Scooter Braun and later Shamrock Capital.

Taylor Swift couldn't be happier about her music win

Taylor Swift now owns all of her previous work, and for the "You Belong With Me" hitmaker, this isn’t just a business move. It’s a lifelong dream of hers that's finally a fact.

“I'm trying to gather my thoughts into something coherent, but right now my mind is just a slideshow. A flashback sequence of all the times I daydreamed about, wished for, and pined away for a chance to get to tell you this news."

"All the times I was thiiiiiiiiiiiiis close , reaching out for it, only for it to fall through. I almost stopped thinking it could ever happen, after 20 years of having the carrot dangled then yanked away. But that's all in the past now,” Swift wrote.

Her battle began when Scooter Braun bought Big Machine Records in 2019, taking control of her masters. Braun sold them to Shamrock Capital in 2020. This made Swift re-record her albums as “Taylor’s Version.” The move paid off as 1989 (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version) dominated the charts and fans backed her every step.

Her full catalog is finally in her hands, and Swift has every reason to celebrate.

