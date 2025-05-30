Weeks after donating Taylor Swift's guitar, Patrick Mahomes reshares Travis Kelce's GF's massive off-field achievement

On May 15, Travis Kelce attended a charity auction by Patrick Mahomes' NGO - '15 and the Mahomies' - in Las Vegas. While Taylor Swift missed out on attending the event with Kelce, she made sure to pay her contributions by donating her acoustic guitar which ended up getting auctioned for $15,000.

On Friday, Taylor Swift officially reacquired all the master recordings of her highly successful first six albums from Shamrock Capital, ending her years-long ownership battles. Since it was a huge win for Swift, Patrick Mahomes didn't shy away from showing his support for the Blank Space singer.

The Kansas City Chiefs star reshared a post on X (formerly Twitter) from 'Pop Base' featuring the news that Taylor Swift has officially bought back her masters on his account. Even though Kelce and Swift have rarely been spotted reuniting in the offseason with Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, they never shy away from supporting each other.

As for Taylor Swift, the Grammy Award-winning singer officially broke this news through her website. Swift penned down a lengthy note, expressing her emotions about retaining the ownership rights of her career-making music albums, which included: Taylor Swift (2006), Fearless (2008), Speak Now (2010), Red (2012), 1989 (2014) and Reputation (2017).

“All of the music I’ve ever made now belongs to me.. I can’t thank you enough for helping to reunite me with this art that I have dedicated my life to, but have never owned until now. The best things that have ever been mine … finally actually are," Swift wrote in her emotional note.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift maintain certain restrictions with Patrick Mahomes and Brittany during public outings

Earlier this month, Daily Mail released an exclusive report shedding light on certain restrictions that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift maintain whenever spending time with Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany. An unnamed source reported to the publication that conversations about politics have often been avoided during the two couples' time together.

"One thing that is good, is it isn't causing any drama with his teammates as of yet, especially with Brittany Mahomes being a Trump supporter, there is no ill will with Patrick. They don't talk about politics around each other," the source said.

While it has been a long while since Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Swift enjoyed an outing with Travis Kelce and Taylor, the latter were recently spotted together in Florida. Kelce and Swift had a great time enjoying a romantic dinner together.

