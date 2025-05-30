  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Weeks after donating Taylor Swift's guitar, Patrick Mahomes reshares Travis Kelce's GF's massive off-field achievement

Weeks after donating Taylor Swift's guitar, Patrick Mahomes reshares Travis Kelce's GF's massive off-field achievement

By Shanu Singh
Modified May 30, 2025 18:49 GMT
Patrick Mahomes reshares Travis Kelce
Patrick Mahomes reshares Travis Kelce's GF's massive off-field achievement (Credits: Getty)

On May 15, Travis Kelce attended a charity auction by Patrick Mahomes' NGO - '15 and the Mahomies' - in Las Vegas. While Taylor Swift missed out on attending the event with Kelce, she made sure to pay her contributions by donating her acoustic guitar which ended up getting auctioned for $15,000.

Ad

On Friday, Taylor Swift officially reacquired all the master recordings of her highly successful first six albums from Shamrock Capital, ending her years-long ownership battles. Since it was a huge win for Swift, Patrick Mahomes didn't shy away from showing his support for the Blank Space singer.

The Kansas City Chiefs star reshared a post on X (formerly Twitter) from 'Pop Base' featuring the news that Taylor Swift has officially bought back her masters on his account. Even though Kelce and Swift have rarely been spotted reuniting in the offseason with Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, they never shy away from supporting each other.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

As for Taylor Swift, the Grammy Award-winning singer officially broke this news through her website. Swift penned down a lengthy note, expressing her emotions about retaining the ownership rights of her career-making music albums, which included: Taylor Swift (2006), Fearless (2008), Speak Now (2010), Red (2012), 1989 (2014) and Reputation (2017).

“All of the music I’ve ever made now belongs to me.. I can’t thank you enough for helping to reunite me with this art that I have dedicated my life to, but have never owned until now. The best things that have ever been mine … finally actually are," Swift wrote in her emotional note.
Ad

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift maintain certain restrictions with Patrick Mahomes and Brittany during public outings

Earlier this month, Daily Mail released an exclusive report shedding light on certain restrictions that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift maintain whenever spending time with Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany. An unnamed source reported to the publication that conversations about politics have often been avoided during the two couples' time together.

Ad
"One thing that is good, is it isn't causing any drama with his teammates as of yet, especially with Brittany Mahomes being a Trump supporter, there is no ill will with Patrick. They don't talk about politics around each other," the source said.

While it has been a long while since Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Swift enjoyed an outing with Travis Kelce and Taylor, the latter were recently spotted together in Florida. Kelce and Swift had a great time enjoying a romantic dinner together.

About the author
Shanu Singh

Shanu Singh

A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by William Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications