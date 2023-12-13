Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany issues defiant message of support after Chiefs QB's viral meltdown

Is Patrick Mahomes experiencing the lowest point of his career? His Kansas City Chiefs have looked below par in their last two games, failing to score even 20 points a game in their losses to the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills. And against the latter, the quarterback had a massive rant after officials overturned a potential game saving-touchdown.

But that has not stopped his wife Brittany from supporting him. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, she posted a new series of images of herself with the family:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Columnist sees parallels between Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs and Andy Reid's Eagles

It is no secret that Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are in a precarious position heading into Week 15.

If they lose and the Denver Broncos win, then the race for the AFC West will change quite a lot. Sean Payton, Russell Wilson, and their cohorts had not looked like even mere playoff contenders in their first six games, but then they held the Chiefs without a touchdown in their second encounter, "shaking off" a lot of doubt.

And it is not entirely their biggest stars' fault. Mahomes and Travis Kelce have continued to be as prolific as they have always been, even despite injuries, but their wide receivers have had left much to be desired.

This is where Deadspin's DJ Dunson has an interesting take: the defending Super Bowl champions are starting to look more like head coach Andy Reid's Philadelphia Eagles of old, who had lost four straight conference title games because of a lack of top wideouts. He said:

"Reid has experimented with this method of team-building around cardboard cutout receivers before and it failed. The (Donovan) McNabb era in Philadelphia was defined by McNabb’s hero ball despite receivers who dropped the ball like they had carpal tunnel."

He added:

"Mahomes’ career has been the inverse of McNabb’s. He is a superior quarterback in nearly every way, but Philadelphia’s bayonet offense forced McNabb to do considerably more of the dirty work than Mahomes has had to do with Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins and Travis Kelce creating separation downfield in the Chiefs high-octane attack."

But with the two wide receivers gone, the Kansas City Front office has seemingly paid the price:

"For years, NFL cognoscenti have made it their mission to minimize the effect a great receiving corps can have on an offense spearheaded by a quarterback deity. (But) if anything, Kansas City’s shortcomings should only strengthen Tyreek Hill’s MVP case."

He continued:

"One season of this is enough. Kansas City can’t afford to prolong Mahomes' and the passing attack’s suffering. If this season has taught us anything, it’s that we should put a lot more respect on Donovan McNabb’s name, and it should serve as a warning for Reid not to repeat his mistakes of that era."

And one such top wideout is JuJu Smith-Schuster, a former teammate of theirs whom they will visit in Foxboro on Sunday.