Patrick Mahomes' mom Randi has her say on Chiefs-Bills refs after footage emerges of another bad call

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Bills at home as the AFC playoff race is tightening. Kansas City (8-5) saw a game-winning pass from Mahomes to Kelce, who then lateraled the ball to Kadarius Toney for the touchdown. The play was called back as Toney was called offside by the officials.

However, the star quarterback's mom, Randi Mahomes, took to Twitter (X) to share her opinion on a call the officials missed against her son. It looks like they missed Mahomes getting his helmet torn off by multiple Bills defensive players.

As for the call penalty called against Kadarius Toney, Patrick Mahomes did not hold back and was visibly upset on the sidelines. The Kansas City Chiefs star was seen screaming at the officials over the call. He was not the only person in the Mahomes household angered by the call.

His wife, Brittany Mahomes, ripped into the officials over the call. She took to her Instagram Story to share her displeasure and even gave one of the officials an award that her husband has won twice:

Brittany Mahomes calling officials the MVP in the Bills - Chiefs game. (Brittany Mahomes/IG)

Patrick spoke to the media after the 20-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills and was still upset over the call against Toney:

"It’s tough to swallow. Not only from me and football in general, to take away greatness like that, for a guy like Travis [Kelce] to make a play like that, you want to see the guys on the field decide the game. They’re human. They make mistakes. But every week, we’re talking about something."

Both Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid were upset over the call and could be disciplined by the NFL. No matter what, Patrick's mom will always have his back.

Was Patrick Mahomes right to be upset over the offside call?

There seems to be a split over the two-time Super Bowl winner's reaction to the call. Reid acknowledged that Toney should have checked with the officials to see if he was offside:

“Normally, he looks over to the sideline and just gets an OK. On that one, he just happened not to, so that would be the coaching point. Just make sure you check with the guy on the side just to see if you’re aligned. He’s not lining up offsides on purpose."

Head referee of the game, Carl Cheffers, said the officials would have offered advice had Toney asked and told him he was well offside. We will see how this issue impacts Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs moving forward in this season.