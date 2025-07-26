  • home icon
  Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes shares daughter Sterling Skye's hilarious "hard work" update in latest IG post

Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany Mahomes shares daughter Sterling Skye’s hilarious “hard work” update in latest IG post

By Prasen
Published Jul 26, 2025 22:29 GMT
Denver Broncos v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty
Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany Mahomes shares daughter Sterling Skye’s hilarious “hard work” update in latest IG post - Source: Getty

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes gave her followers a sweet and funny update on daughter Sterling Skye via her latest Instagram story. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's wife shared an adorable picture of their four-year-old, tagged Patrick in the story, and wrote a hilarious caption that read:

“Dirty socks, pulled down to ankles, means hard work was done 🤣🔥.”

In the photograph, Sterling Skye, the couple’s eldest child, can be seen wearing hot pink socks and Crocs. Have a look:

Patrick Mahomes&rsquo; wife Brittany shares daughter Sterling Skye&rsquo;s hilarious &ldquo;hard work&rdquo; update in latest IG post [IG/@brittanylynne]
Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany shares daughter Sterling Skye’s hilarious “hard work” update in latest IG post [IG/@brittanylynne]

It looks like Sterling Skye gets her soccer skills from Brittany, a former soccer player herself. The 29-year-old played for the University of Texas and boasts a single-season goals record (18 goals in 2016). Safe to say, the apple didn't fall far from the tree regarding soccer skills.

The star quarterback has joined the Chiefs’ training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri, which began on July 22 and will run through August 13. While he’s away preparing for the upcoming season, Brittany keeps the three-time Super Bowl winner connected to home by sharing sweet moments of their kids.

Patrick Mahomes is a proud father of three. The couple welcomed their youngest child, Golden Raye, in January 2025. Meanwhile, their son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III was born in November 2022, and their eldest, Sterling Skye, was born in February 2021.

Brittany Mahomes partners with OWYN and launches Costco giveaway

Brittany Mahomes is working on something big. On Wednesday, the certified fitness trainer and businesswoman shared a reel on Instagram to announce a new partnership with OWYN (Only What You Need), a popular plant-based nutrition company known for its vegan and allergen-free protein shakes and bars.

“Try this series of movements for your next upper body workout…and make it even better by fueling with @liveowyn 32g Chocolate Pro Elite Protein Shakes,” Brittany wrote in the caption.
"They are now available in an 18-value pack in select @costco stores and Costco.com! #owynpartner. I’m giving away a @costco Gold Membership, a $500 gift card and a 18-pack of @liveowyn 32g Chocolate Pro Elite Protein Shakes to one lucky winner," she added.
