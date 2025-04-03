Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany nods to everyday struggles of being a mom of 3

Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, shared her everyday struggle as a mom of three on her Instagram story on Monday. Big Little Feelings shared the original post on Sunday.

The post read:

“Being a mom is understanding that things in your house just take turns being clean. The kitchen, the children, or your hair. Can’t have it all.”

Brittany Mahomes IG status

Brittany found the post relatable as she circled "take turns" and wrote “FACTS” with a laughing emoji. She welcomed her third child, a baby girl named Golden Raye, on Jan. 12. The Mahomes haven’t fully revealed their youngest child to the world yet. All of their children are still young, with Sterling being the oldest at four years of age.

But the 29-year-old Kansas City Current co-owner is happy that she isn’t pregnant anymore and is slowly stepping into the next phase of her life—being a mother of three.

In one of her previous Instagram stories in February, she wrote:

“Ever since I have been home from having Golden I have had a green recovery score (except the first night). I’m very confused but I also am just happy to not be pregnant and tired all the time. Less sleep, better recovery?? Make it make sense.”

Brittany tagged Whoop, with which she tracks her health post-pregnancy. This time, Brittany has found new workout partners in her daughters, Sterling Skye and Golden Raye.

Brittany Mahomes finds new gym partners to replace Patrick Mahomes

Last week, Brittany shared photos from her cardio session, writing, “Entering my kinda cardio era again,” on her IG story. In the photo, she appeared to be working out on an electric stair climber.

Brittany Mahomes IG stories

Brittany also shared a few clips and photos from her private workout sessions, where she was joined by Sterling Skye. Entering her fifth year, Sterling has developed an interest in working out just like her parents.

She tried her hands at some soft toy gym equipment like barbells, weights, and cycling machines. Sterling even tried bench presses. Meanwhile, Golden Raye watched her mother and elder sister from her cradle.

