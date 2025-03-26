Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany races into ‘cardio era’ three months after delivering baby No. 3

Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, welcomed their third child, a daughter named Golden Raye, on Jan. 12. Almost two-and-a-half months after her delivery, Brittany is back to her fitness regime again, as she shared a clip on her Instagram story on Wednesday.

Ad

She appeared to be working out on a stair-climber by Technogym as she wrote:

“Entering my kinda cardio era again.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brittany Mahomes' workout IG story

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Brittany Mahomes, a former soccer player and a fitness enthusiast, is also a certified trainer. She also has a fitness program in her name called Brittan Lynne Fitness. So, it was obvious that Brittany would be back to her usual self after her delivery.

Ad

Trending

However, this time she isn’t coming back to her workout regime alone. She has the company of her eldest daughter, Sterling Skye, who has also joined the fitness craze of the Mahomes couple. On Monday, the owner of Kansas City Current shared a series of clips and photos on her IG story where she was joined in by her daughter during her morning workout routine.

Sterling was dressed in a pair of pink leggings and a full-sleeve shirt as she ran on a toy-like treadmill, apt for her size. She ran hard before running out of breath as her mother says, "Nice" off the camera.

Ad

Sterling also tried to lift some weights in her toy-like gym equipment. In the other clip, Sterling did some bench press with her foam weights as her mother encouraged her to do more by saying, “Go get it, girl!”

When Brittany asked Sterling about who taught her that, she responded, “Mom and Dad.”

Patrick Mahomes faces competition within family for favorite workout partner

In another IG story from March 4, Brittany posed in matching pink leggings and a bra top while posing for a mirror selfie. She captioned the selfie:

Ad

“How much pink is too much?”

Brittany was joined in by her younger daughter, Golden Raye, in the snapshot. She later referred to Golden as "My fav workout partner 🤍"

With the addition of Golden Raye and Sterling Skye as gym partners, Patrick Mahomes has found some competition as he used to be Brittany’s former "favorite gym partner." But Mahomes has hit the gym again with trainer Bobby Stroupe, after his brief hibernation period after the Super Bowl LIX loss.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.