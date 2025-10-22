Patrick Mahomes and his family hosted the 6th annual '15 and the Mahomies' gala in Kansas City yesterday. The charity event proved to be a success for the Chiefs star, as it raised $1,508,000 to support over 20 charities.After the event, Mahomes' brother Jackson took to Instagram and gave his followers a sweet glimpse of the evening. He shared a cosy family photo that showed Patrick and Brittany Mahomes seated at a dinner table with their family members.Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany pose for rare family picture at dinner table after raising $1,500,000 from 6th '15 and the Mahomies' gala [IG/@jacksonmahomes]The celebration brought together some familiar faces from the Chiefs’ family. Head coach Andy Reid and his wife, Tammy Reid, showed up to support the quarterback. Mahomes' parents, Randi and Pat Mahomes Sr. also joined the event, along with his Jackson and little half-sister Mia.Patrick founded '15 and the Mahomies' foundation in 2019 to help children through programs that focus on health, education, and community growth.Also read: Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany approves of QB's all-white game-day look for Chiefs showdown vs. RaidersPatrick Mahomes and Brittany turn heads on the red carpet at '15 and the Mahomies' galaThe red carpet at the '15 and the Mahomies' gala in Kansas City lit up as Patrick and Brittany Mahomes made their grand entrance. The couple made headlines owing to their stylish looks.After the event, Brittany shared moments from the evening on Instagram, posting a carousel of pictures with the Chiefs QB.“15andmahomies just keeps getting better👏🏼 thank you to everyone who continues to show up and help us make an impact in the world🙏🏼🤍,” the 30-year-old wrote in her caption, celebrating another successful year for the foundation.Brittany looked beautiful in a form-fitting, one-shoulder grey gown. She styled the dress with silver strappy heels and carried a matching grey clutch. On the other hand, Mahomes wore a classy black suit paired with a white shirt and black shoes. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlso read: Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany strongly endorses Taylor Swift as Travis Kelce's fiancée sends her exclusive 'Life of Showgirl' merch