Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany approves of QB's all-white game-day look for Chiefs showdown vs. Raiders

Patrick Mahomes showed up for the Chiefs-Raiders Week 7 game on Sunday in an all-beige outfit. He wore a light jacket over a white T-shirt, matching beige pants, white sneakers, black wraparound sunglasses and carried a cream-colored shoulder bag.
Patrick's wife, Brittany, liked the look and shared the Chiefs’ post featuring the three-time Super Bowl champion's outfit on Instagram.
Sunday’s game is special as it's the first time Patrick will play with his three top receivers: Xavier Worthy, Rashee Rice and Marquise “Hollywood” Brown.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Worthy missed time since Week 1 with a shoulder injury. Rice was suspended for six games and recovered from a torn ACL. Meanwhile, Brown was out for months with a shoulder injury from 2024.
Brittany also reshared a NFL on CBS' post, celebrating the trio finally taking the field together for the regular-season game.
Brittany had standout looks in Weeks 5 and 6, including a custom “OFF SEASON” look made by Kristin Juszczyk and custom Chiefs jeans. She has yet to post her game-day look for Week 7.
The Chiefs are 1-1 in their last two games. They played Jacksonville on Monday Night Football on Oct. 6 at EverBank Stadium. The Jaguars won 31-28. Kansas City faced the Detroit Lions last Sunday and won 30-17.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes led viral TikTok trend with pregame outfit in Week 5 and wife Brittany’s reaction was priceless
Before the Chiefs’ Week 5 game against the Jaguars, the team posted a photo of Patrick Mahomes in his game-day outfit on Instagram. He wore a white shirt, pink suit, light pink tie and brown shoes. The caption followed a viral TikTok trend.
"Sorry we’re late, QB1 was throwing a fit," the Chiefs wrote on Oct. 6.
Brittany Mahomes reshared it on her Instagram story.
"This caption got me," Brittany wrote.
The Chiefs are third in the AFC West with a 3-3 record.
Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.