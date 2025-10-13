Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany pulls receipts calling out Terrion Arnold after Lions CB's troll job backfires badly

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany, called out Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold after the Chiefs' dominating 30-17 victory over them at Arrowhead Stadium. Before this Week 6 clash, the cornerback had shared a meme on social media where we see WWE legend Undertaker creeping up on the three-time Super Bowl champion from the back.

Terrion Arnold was trying to foreshadow that they would give Patrick Mahomes a difficult time on the field. However, the outcome of the game was not what Arnold expected. Following the result, Brittany Mahomes shared the same meme on her Instagram story after the cornerback's troll backfired on him.

Brittany's IG story

Patrick Mahomes ended the night completing 22 of the 30 passes he attempted for 257 yards. He also recorded four total touchdowns with no interceptions to his name. However, fans felt that the officiating of the game was unfair, and the referees made calls in favor of the Chiefs.

Andy Reid's team had zero accepted penalties called against them on Sunday. Despite several instances of questionable plays by the team, they were not flagged once by the officials. The Lions also declined an offside penalty called on Chris Jones late in the fourth quarter.

On the other hand, Dan Campbell's team had four penalties called against them for 38 yards. raising questions about whether the game was rigged from the start.

With this victory, the Chiefs have now secured a 3-3 record following last week's disappointing loss to the Jaguars.

Lions coach Dan Campbell shares his thoughts after disappointing loss against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs

In the post-game press conference, Dan Campbell expressed his disappointment with the fact that their four-game winning streak came to an end at Arrowhead Stadium.

He stated that the team could not make the plays they needed to make a comeback in the game despite moments of brilliance.

"We just didn't make the plays we needed to make," Campbell said. "We were able to do some good things things in times but not enough for a team like that with the pedigrees they have. We were not able to compliment each other and we were not able to make it a game, really. We weren't."

Compared to Patrick Mahomes, Lions quarterback Jared Goff completed 23 of the 29 passes he attempted for 203 yards. He also scored two passing touchdowns.

Dan Campbell and his team will next face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 20 at 7:00 pm ET.

