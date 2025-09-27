Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany sends 2-word message expressing gratitude over kids' wholesome bonding moment

Patrick Mahomes’s wife, Brittany Mahomes, shared a heartwarming picture of her kids on Instagram with her 2.1 million followers and posted a two-word message showing her gratitude for their close sibling bond.“So blessed 🥺🙏🏻,” the former soccer player wrote in the caption.In the picture, Sterling Skye, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, and Golden Raye are riding together in a toy car, looking happy and playful. Sitting in the middle is Sterling Skye, wearing a white T-shirt and ponytail.Mahomes' youngest daughter, Golden Raye, wore a pink dress with a red polka-dot pattern and a matching pink bow. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback’s son wore a light brown T-shirt with matching shorts.Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, sends a 2-word message expressing gratitude over the kids' wholesome bonding moment [IG/@brittanylynne]In another post, Brittany also shared a voice clip of her baby boy, Patrick “Bronze,” and a heartfelt message:“His little voice, I can’t take it 🥺 Sound on if you need something to make you smile today ☺️,” Chiefs QB’s wife wrote in the caption.Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany, wrote a heartfelt message while sharing his baby boy's voice clip on Instagram story. [IG/@brittanylynne]Mahomes' first daughter, Sterling Skye, was born on February 20, 2021. His son Patrick “Bronze” arrived on November 28, 2022, aged 2. His youngest daughter, Golden Raye, was born on January 12 this year.Also read: Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany drops 4-word message taking credit for Chiefs QB's outfit for preseason game vs. BearsBrittany Mahomes stuns in all-white at Chiefs vs. GiantsBrittany Mahomes turned heads in New York on September 21 as her husband, Patrick Mahomes, led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 22-9 victory over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. The 30-year-old shared a carousel post on Instagram, giving a sneak peek of the fun game night.“Funday Sunday🤍 -pony made it till halftime🤣 anyone else always take their hair out the second they get the urge?” Brittany wrote in the captionThe Chiefs quarterback’s wife glowed in an all-white outfit. It featured a fitted jacket layered over a semi-sheer top paired with high-waisted pants. She added bright red sneakers and carried a white handbag. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlso read: Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, drops 4-word reaction to Taylor Swift’s luxury energy advice on Travis Kelce podcast