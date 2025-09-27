  • home icon
  Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany sends 2-word message expressing gratitude over kids' wholesome bonding moment

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany sends 2-word message expressing gratitude over kids' wholesome bonding moment

By Prasen
Modified Sep 27, 2025 16:10 GMT
Patrick Mahomes’s wife, Brittany Mahomes, shared a heartwarming picture of her kids on Instagram with her 2.1 million followers and posted a two-word message showing her gratitude for their close sibling bond.

“So blessed 🥺🙏🏻,” the former soccer player wrote in the caption.

In the picture, Sterling Skye, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, and Golden Raye are riding together in a toy car, looking happy and playful. Sitting in the middle is Sterling Skye, wearing a white T-shirt and ponytail.

Mahomes' youngest daughter, Golden Raye, wore a pink dress with a red polka-dot pattern and a matching pink bow. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback’s son wore a light brown T-shirt with matching shorts.

In another post, Brittany also shared a voice clip of her baby boy, Patrick “Bronze,” and a heartfelt message:

“His little voice, I can’t take it 🥺 Sound on if you need something to make you smile today ☺️,” Chiefs QB’s wife wrote in the caption.
Mahomes' first daughter, Sterling Skye, was born on February 20, 2021. His son Patrick “Bronze” arrived on November 28, 2022, aged 2. His youngest daughter, Golden Raye, was born on January 12 this year.

Brittany Mahomes stuns in all-white at Chiefs vs. Giants

Brittany Mahomes turned heads in New York on September 21 as her husband, Patrick Mahomes, led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 22-9 victory over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. The 30-year-old shared a carousel post on Instagram, giving a sneak peek of the fun game night.

“Funday Sunday🤍 -pony made it till halftime🤣 anyone else always take their hair out the second they get the urge?” Brittany wrote in the caption

The Chiefs quarterback’s wife glowed in an all-white outfit. It featured a fitted jacket layered over a semi-sheer top paired with high-waisted pants. She added bright red sneakers and carried a white handbag.

Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

bell-icon Manage notifications