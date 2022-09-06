"Ster loving on her Briggs boy" - Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany shares adorable picture of daughter Sterling Skye from family's day out

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has just about everything a person could want. He has a loving wife and a daughter named Sterling with another child on the way.

He has enough money to last a thousand lifetimes, and did I mention he's perhaps one of the biggest and most recognizable sporting stars on the planet? Keep in mind that he is still only 26 years old too. But away from all the fame and fortune, Mahomes is a family man. His wife, Brittany, posted an Instagram story of her daughter Sterling playing with another baby in a cute photo.

Brittany wrote in the story:

"Ster loving on her Briggs boy"

Brittany's daughter Sterling showing love to another baby. Photo via Brittany Mahomes Instagram.

They say that having children can be one of the most rewarding experiences for people. Going by how Brittany and Patrick have adjusted to their parent life, they are loving every minute of it.

The pair have been together for a decade and married back in March of 2022. They have a 16-month-old daughter in Sterling and are currently pregnant with their second child as their fabulous family continues to grow.

Mahomes to park family life for NFL season

Green Bay Packers v Kansas City Chiefs

While 'parking family life' is a little strong, the Chiefs quarterback's attention will now be taken up by the job that earned him millions and international acclaim.

We have seen the kind of life that Tom Brady has lived as he chases another Lombardi trophy. During the playoffs, we heard news about Gisele and the kids leaving Brady in the house alone for two weeks as he prepared to lead the Buccaneers into the playoffs in 2020.

Family takes a back seat as most hours of the day are taken up either by film study, practice or traveling to and from games during the season.

This leaves little time for the family, but we have seen Brittany, who is a regular at the Chiefs' home games, bring their daughter along for the ride.

Time spent with his daughter Sterling won't be as much as it has been during the offseason. Nonetheless, Mahomes looks to have found that perfect work/life balance and it is working well for the 26-year-old.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12