Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany shows off $8664 Bottega Veneta outfit at Chiefs vs Bills

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany never misses a chance to show her support for the Chiefs quarterback, whether it's off-field or on-field. The SI model recently appeared at the Chiefs' Week 11 clash against the Buffalo Bills to support Mahomes.

She visited Hallmark Stadium wearing a sophisticated yet luxurious outfit that caught fans’ attention. Later, the SI model showed off her game-day look via an Instagram story on Wednesday.

Brittany Mahomes shows off $8664 Bottega Veneta outfit at Chiefs vs. Bills (Image Source: Brittany/Instagram)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brittany Mahomes opted for a $3,900 black-and-white striped cotton jacket from Bottega Veneta. She paired it with $1300 wide-leg pants with the same design and from the same brand.

Trending

Mahomes completed her look with an Intrecciato pouch shoulder bag from Bottega Veneta. According to Farfetch, it costs around $3464. She wore gold chains and silver rings, which went well with her wavy hairstyle and minimalist makeup.

Mahomes has often been spotted alongside Taylor Swift cheering for Patrick. However, fans were left waiting for Brittany’s reunion with Swift, who missed the Chiefs vs. Bills game for unknown reasons. Talking about the two best friends, a podcaster recently made viral comments calling out Brittany's friendship with Swift.

Podcaster felt Brittany Mahomes is 'not worthy' of Taylor Swift's friendship

Because of Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift, the "Blank Space" singer and Brittany Mahomes became friends last year. However, popular podcaster Taylor Strecker felt the SI model wasn't worthy of being friends with the "All Too Well" singer.

"I personally feel like she [Brittany] does not deserve it," Strecker said during an interview with PageSix. "She’s not worthy! She just is so normal, and, like, let the fabulous queens be fabulous. Like, what are you doing at a dinner with Blake Lively and Sophie Turner? Get off here! It just makes me so crazy angry. I can’t even see straight.

In my mind, I’ve chalked it up to like, this is what you do when you date a guy. You become friends with the girlfriends and wives of his best friend. Also, let’s not overlook the fact that he’s technically his boss. He’s the boss of the ball!"

While Brittany Mahomes was in New York to cheer for Patrick, the quarterback's mother Randi and brother Jackson attended Billie Eilish's concert in Nebraska.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.