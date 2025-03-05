Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany takes time out to bond with baby Bronze while juggling life with newborn

Taking care of a newborn is not easy, but Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, is making sure her son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, still feels loved. As she looks after her new baby, Golden Raye, born on Jan. 12, Brittany is also spending quality time with two-year-old Bronze.

On Instagram on Wednesday, the mother of three and the wife of the Chiefs quarterback shared a picture of herself cuddling with the toddler.

"Baby boy snuggles," read the caption.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @brittanylynne)

In November 2024, Bronze celebrated his second birthday with a golf-themed party. The event had arcade games, matching jerseys and golf-inspired cakes.

On Monday and Tuesday, Brittany shared sweet moments from the gym with her newborn daughter, Golden Raye. In a boomerang video posted on her Instagram Stories, Brittany wore green leggings and a gray zip-up hoodie, pushing a black stroller that fully covered Golden.

She captioned the video, "My fav workout partner.💖"

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany shares an adorable moment with her "favorite workout partner." (Source: Via IG/ @BrittanyLynne)

Patrick and Brittany also have another daughter, Sterling Skye, born in February 2021.

Patrick Mahomes' son Bronze's birth was a surprise

In April 2023, Brittany Mahomes shared some unexpected details about her son Bronze’s birth.

During a Q&A on Instagram, Brittany revealed that Bronze was conceived on her and Patrick Mahomes' wedding night. She laughed about the surprise, saying they didn’t plan for a second baby, but it felt like it was meant to happen.

Even though his birth was exciting, it wasn’t completely smooth. Brittany explained that her labor was much faster than with her first child, Sterling. But during delivery, Bronze had his umbilical cord wrapped around his neck twice. Doctors acted quickly, and he was born healthy.

Looking back, Brittany said both of her pregnancies were different.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes have a love story that started in high school. They met as teenagers at Whitehouse High School in Texas and began dating in 2012. Even though they went to different colleges and had a long-distance relationship, they stayed together and supported each other.

Patrick proposed to Brittany in September 2020. They got married on March 12, 2022, in Maui, Hawaii.

