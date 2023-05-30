DeAndre Hopkins is still looking for a team this upcoming season, but one of his most recent social media posts has fans speculating his next home.

In a recent Instagram story (since gone from his page, but retrieved by apparel maker Savage Sports), Hopkins filmed himself looking at a Patriots highlight reel during a workout:

Savage @SavageSports_ Deandre Hopkins posted this online… Deandre Hopkins posted this online… https://t.co/2QNkXZAviv

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Immediately, fans hypothesized about him joining the Patriots, and they revealed their preparations for the possibility:

Analyzing the odds and benefits of DeAndre Hopkins joining the New England Patriots

Ever since he was released by the Arizona Cardinals last Friday, Hopkins has been a prime target for various teams, including the Patriots. According to The Athletic's Jeff Howe, the five-time Pro Bowler represent a much more lucrative option for Foxboro now that his $30.8-million cap hit is gone:

The Patriots, who previously checked in on DeAndre Hopkins, are more likely to pursue him now that the contract isn't as much of a hurdle, per sources. Financial competition is a factor, but there should be a level of interest from New England.

Jeff Howe @jeffphowe The Patriots, who previously checked in on DeAndre Hopkins, are more likely to pursue him now that the contract isn't as much of a hurdle, per sources. Financial competition is a factor, but there should be a level of interest from New England. The Patriots, who previously checked in on DeAndre Hopkins, are more likely to pursue him now that the contract isn't as much of a hurdle, per sources. Financial competition is a factor, but there should be a level of interest from New England.

NBC Sports' Phil Perry, however, has doubts over Hopkins' motivation:

Are the Patriots willing to pay to lure him to Foxboro? Is he motivated by money or a chance at a ring?

Phil Perry @PhilAPerry



Don’t believe everyone at One Patriot Place believes Hopkins is still a game-changing talent. But does Bill Belichick? Arizona Cardinals @AZCardinals We have released Deandre Hopkins. We have released Deandre Hopkins. https://t.co/POnAb3uhWH DeAndre Hopkins is a free agent. Are the Patriots willing to pay to lure him to Foxboro? Is he motivated by money or a chance at a ring?Don’t believe everyone at One Patriot Place believes Hopkins is still a game-changing talent. But does Bill Belichick? twitter.com/azcardinals/st… DeAndre Hopkins is a free agent. Are the Patriots willing to pay to lure him to Foxboro? Is he motivated by money or a chance at a ring?Don’t believe everyone at One Patriot Place believes Hopkins is still a game-changing talent. But does Bill Belichick? twitter.com/azcardinals/st…

If ever Hopkins joins New England, one issue that will come up is whether he gets along with new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, his former head coach at the Houston Texans.

The relationship between the two went sour after O'Brien became the Texans' general manager during the 2020 offseason and traded Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals.

But despite all that and his 2022 struggles - he was banned from the first six games for PEDs, then recorded career near-lows in catches and touchdowns.

Hopkins remains a top-level talent who can bolster a team's receiving game, and for the Patriots, whose only receiver of note is recent Super Bowl winner JuJu Smith-Schuster, bringing him on board would immediately elevate Foxboro's passing game.

What other teams could target DeAndre Hopkins?

Social media personality Peighton Tubre recently revealed her top five destinations for Hopkins vis TikTok, and the Patriots are just one of them. She also mentioned the Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts, Detroit Lions, and Carolina Panthers.

All these teams are in need of a credible WR1 who can immediately elevate their starting quarterbacks, especially the Colts and Panthers, who will respectively be led by rookies Anthony Richardson and Bryce Young.

Wherever Hopkins goes, whoever gains him will have a major upgrade to their aerial offense.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes