Patriots icon Julian Edelman sends prayers out to Jamie Foxx after Hollywood star’s medical emergency

Earlier this month, actor Jamie Foxx suffered a medical complication. Along with the rest of the world, New England Patriots icon Julian Edelman chimed in to wish him well. The Oscar-winning actor is loved by many, and is apparently already on the road to recovery.

Tagging the actor, Edelman tweeted:

"A national treasure… thoughts and prayers with you".

The photo Julian Edelman shared was indeed iconic, choosing a snap from the 1999 movie Any Given Day. Not only did the football movie make Foxx into a star, but it ended up changing the way football was filmed. The movie also starred Al Pacino and Cameron Diaz, and was directed by Oliver Stone.

Furthermore, it also tackled concepts like sexism, racism and ageism in the sport, which still persist to this day.

Foxx played the third-string quarterback in the movie.

That being said, Foxx's daughter Corrine shared the news through social media. She informed everyone about the incident, while assuring that her father is now on his way to recovery:

"We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

Julian Edelman at a Denver Broncos v New England Patriots game

Apart from Julian Edelman, Antonio Brown and LeBron James wish Jamie Foxx

In a recent tweet, Antonio Brown wished Foxx a speedy recovery. The two are friends, and were seen spending time together in Miami last April. The two were at an adult establishment, with Brown even going shirtless.

While most of Brown's tweets are unserious and in jest, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star ended up tweeting in support of his friend:

"Pray For Jamie Fox. Overly Love," Brown wrote.

That being said, NBA icon LeBron James also reached out to send his wishes to Foxx:

"Sending my thoughts and prayers to the heavens above to my brother @iamjamiefoxx !!!! Get well and back to yourself SOONER THAN LATER! God willing," James wrote.

Foxx's family has kept the reason for his medical energy under wraps. Reports add that it was a serious matter, which is now under control.

